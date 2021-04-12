Let’s all pour one out for NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny. We’re guessing this was a very difficult piece for her to write:

New from me: Nationwide white supremacist rallies flop. https://t.co/DWcg7JTkQ5 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) April 11, 2021

White supremacists just aren’t showing up to white supremacist rallies anymore!

I'm sorry that you and your antifa friends were so disappointed. https://t.co/au6izhyKgC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

Right? If we didn’t know any better, we might think that Brandy’s actually kinda bummed that there aren’t widespread white supremacist rallies to breathlessly report:

In semi-private, encrypted chats, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday to promote their racist movements and spread their ideologies to larger audiences. Hyped by organizers as events that would make “the whole world tremble,” the rallies ran into a major problem: Hardly anyone showed up. The “White Lives Matter” rallies, the first major real-world organizing efforts by white supremacists since 2018, were planned on the encrypted app Telegram after many aligned groups were alleged to have taken part in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S Capitol. The poor showing underscores how the country’s unpopular and disorganized extremist movements have been driven underground by increased scrutiny from the media, law enforcement agencies and far-left activists who infiltrate their private online spaces and disrupt their attempts to communicate and organize.

Well, at least Brandy can take some small comfort in knowing that the media are evidently primarily responsible for driving unpopular movements that were already mostly underground even further underground. Good on ya, Brandy!

I mean, good right? There’s still a weird little cottage industry of dunking on millions of American Nazis for failing to exist. https://t.co/tMfu0bvkqI — Foster (@foster_type) April 12, 2021

It’s really weird.

Doesn’t this tell you something?

Perhaps, just maybe, the country isn’t full of blood thirsty white supremacists. It’s the nonexistent boogie man in the closet. https://t.co/kWlWAklMlU — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) April 12, 2021

Because these people are basically a media creation that is needed to keep the idea that everyone that disagrees with liberalism is a white nationalist. https://t.co/yzUOqugZIy — DaleJacksonForCongress.com (@TheDaleJackson) April 12, 2021

Let’s be clear about something: there are white supremacists in this country. And they’re nasty pieces of work. But the media’s obsession with them has been nothing short of embarrassing. The media have behaved as though they wish there were more white supremacist violence, and that’s messed up.

It’s as if the white supremacist movement has no political or economic power or support and isn’t one of the top 500 problems in the country. https://t.co/dGtC9cufks — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 12, 2021

Lord grant me the confidence of a journalist who can report this while also spending every waking hour telling us white supremacy is the gravest threat this country faces. https://t.co/r9M6N6SOYQ — Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) April 12, 2021

I don't think Brandy realizes she's owning herself here. Trying to scare people about white supremacy is her life's work. But she's mocking the fact that there aren't enough of them for a single rally. Which is it? https://t.co/ddmNWnCJJF — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 12, 2021

You've spent a year hyping up the white supremacist threat like it's actually a serious movement Maybe you owe an apology to your readers for misinforming them? https://t.co/KT4dqiPzVY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 12, 2021

