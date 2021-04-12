Let’s all pour one out for NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny. We’re guessing this was a very difficult piece for her to write:

White supremacists just aren’t showing up to white supremacist rallies anymore!

Right? If we didn’t know any better, we might think that Brandy’s actually kinda bummed that there aren’t widespread white supremacist rallies to breathlessly report:

In semi-private, encrypted chats, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday to promote their racist movements and spread their ideologies to larger audiences.

Hyped by organizers as events that would make “the whole world tremble,” the rallies ran into a major problem: Hardly anyone showed up.

The “White Lives Matter” rallies, the first major real-world organizing efforts by white supremacists since 2018, were planned on the encrypted app Telegram after many aligned groups were alleged to have taken part in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S Capitol.

The poor showing underscores how the country’s unpopular and disorganized extremist movements have been driven underground by increased scrutiny from the media, law enforcement agencies and far-left activists who infiltrate their private online spaces and disrupt their attempts to communicate and organize.

Well, at least Brandy can take some small comfort in knowing that the media are evidently primarily responsible for driving unpopular movements that were already mostly underground even further underground. Good on ya, Brandy!

It’s really weird.

Let’s be clear about something: there are white supremacists in this country. And they’re nasty pieces of work. But the media’s obsession with them has been nothing short of embarrassing. The media have behaved as though they wish there were more white supremacist violence, and that’s messed up.

***

