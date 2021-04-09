Add MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to the long list of news show hosts and ostensible journalists who just can’t seem to figure out what the heck the deal is with Hunter Biden’s laptop:

Hey, man. If Hunter Biden himself doesn’t even know, how can anyone else? Guess this mystery will just have to remain unsolved.

Gosh.

If only.

Probably rolling his eyes at all the annoying right-wingers who were pointing out that Hunter Biden is shady as hell.

