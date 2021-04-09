Add MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to the long list of news show hosts and ostensible journalists who just can’t seem to figure out what the heck the deal is with Hunter Biden’s laptop:

So, like, did we ever find out the actual deal with the Hunter laptop? I mean, maybe the wildly improbably story about it was …true? or maybe it was a cover story for a hack, but do we know? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 9, 2021

Hey, man. If Hunter Biden himself doesn’t even know, how can anyone else? Guess this mystery will just have to remain unsolved.

What is knowledge? How can we as finite beings thrown into the infinite expanse of time and space – here for but a cosmic blink of an eye, on a rock that's but a tiny speck in the galaxy – ever REALLY know anything? Gosh I guess 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ntbdxpQML9 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 9, 2021

Gosh.

“Do we know how secure our barn locks are?” -guy whose horse is galloping down the street — Razor (@hale_razor) April 9, 2021

This person's job is to inform people of things. pic.twitter.com/Hfs47Lyii1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2021

Local primetime cable news host shrugs shoulders https://t.co/sn1AdoKHHV — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 9, 2021

Serious newsman turns to twitter — Bad Faith 💉😷🐝 (@Jeffdc5) April 9, 2021

Sure would be nice if there were an investigative journalist around. pic.twitter.com/N7U77kcPZQ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 9, 2021

If only someone who worked for a major news media outlet who had access to countless reporters who could conduct an investigative piece could get on this, @chrislhayes… pic.twitter.com/7I6DivuG38 — Diogenes the Dilettante (@Diogenes3000) April 9, 2021

If only.

We confirmed back in October via forensic analysis that the Hunter Biden email at the center of the @nypost story was unquestionably authentic. Where were you? https://t.co/7aoQJsJSGS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2021

Probably rolling his eyes at all the annoying right-wingers who were pointing out that Hunter Biden is shady as hell.

This perfectly captures the media’s interest in the potential corruption of a presidential candidate from the Good Team and his family immediately before the election. https://t.co/TvrPUuD8Vi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 9, 2021