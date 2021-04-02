Joe Biden may have won the presidential election, but we never really did get a decent explanation from him about that whole thing with his son’s laptop.

Until now.

In a recent interview with CBS’ Tracy Smith, Hunter Biden finally came clean about the infamous laptop, putting any remaining questions about what happened to rest.

And now, there can no longer be any doubt that Hunter Biden is a flaming piece of crap:

Hunter Biden says laptop at center of Post exposé could 'absolutely' belong to him https://t.co/OIyMkIqA4p pic.twitter.com/W2nu8gNpkl — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2021

More from the New York Post:

In a sit-down with CBS This Morning, the younger Biden was completely open to the idea of the laptop being his, replying “absolutely” when asked if it could have belonged to him — although he admitted he “did not know.” “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he continued when asked “yes or no” if the laptop was his, adding, “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he continued.

You’ve gotta see this thing:

Months after it was alleged that a laptop revealed Hunter Biden's business interests in China and Ukraine, the president's son tells Tracy Smith that the laptop "could be" his Watch the full interview this weekend on #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DhtY5IcPeg — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2021

It’s like an SNL skit, if SNL were still funny.

You HAVE TO BE KIDDING ME — Ina Vera (@Swedishthink) April 2, 2021

Hunter Biden is super-serial, you guys.

Russian disinformation really is thorough https://t.co/atf8oTnnq8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 2, 2021

Apparently we didn’t know the half of it.

“It could be that it was stolen from me” LOL https://t.co/zKY6ClntR3 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 2, 2021

Because repair shops are known to break into people’s houses and steal laptops but otherwise leave no trace. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 2, 2021

“I have so many disposable laptops. It’s possible. I guess.” — Greg (@simmy150) April 2, 2021

I thought saying Hunter Biden's laptop belong to Hunter Biden got you instantly banned from social media. Hunter Biden has clearly become a tool of Russian propaganda by making this statement about Hunter Biden's laptop. https://t.co/At5ooSHOq3 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 2, 2021

Clearly.

It could be that he's a f*cking liar! — Daniel Margosis (@dannymargosis) April 2, 2021

Lies just like his daddy — Al Schmidt (@alschmidt13) April 2, 2021