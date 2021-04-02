Joe Biden may have won the presidential election, but we never really did get a decent explanation from him about that whole thing with his son’s laptop.

Until now.

In a recent interview with CBS’ Tracy Smith, Hunter Biden finally came clean about the infamous laptop, putting any remaining questions about what happened to rest.

And now, there can no longer be any doubt that Hunter Biden is a flaming piece of crap:

More from the New York Post:

In a sit-down with CBS This Morning, the younger Biden was completely open to the idea of the laptop being his, replying “absolutely” when asked if it could have belonged to him — although he admitted he “did not know.”

“I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he continued when asked “yes or no” if the laptop was his, adding, “I have no idea.”

“Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he continued.

You’ve gotta see this thing:

It’s like an SNL skit, if SNL were still funny.

Hunter Biden is super-serial, you guys.

Apparently we didn’t know the half of it.

Clearly.

