Today, the White House announced the formation of a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court.

The improper usage of “comprised” is the least of that announcement’s problems. This is a pretty brazen attempt to normalize the idea of packing the Supreme Court with progressives.

And it’s safe to say that the New York Times would be down with that. But just in case you had any doubt about where they stand on the court packing issue, let them put that doubt to rest:

The New York Times deserves a medal for that headline. The gymastics routine is just … well, it’s nothing short of spectacular.

Truly.

Hey, why not?

