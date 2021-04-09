Today, the White House announced the formation of a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court.

"Biden will today issue an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate." Topics will include SCOTUS size & term limits.https://t.co/brD6fxBpda pic.twitter.com/CUQNGNXNam — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 9, 2021

The improper usage of “comprised” is the least of that announcement’s problems. This is a pretty brazen attempt to normalize the idea of packing the Supreme Court with progressives.

And it’s safe to say that the New York Times would be down with that. But just in case you had any doubt about where they stand on the court packing issue, let them put that doubt to rest:

Breaking News: President Biden will create a panel to study expanding the Supreme Court in an effort to balance the conservative majority created by Donald Trump. https://t.co/uXBSCZpdu6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2021

The New York Times deserves a medal for that headline. The gymastics routine is just … well, it’s nothing short of spectacular.

The wording of this tweet is truly something special https://t.co/XCBTdv6tHc — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 9, 2021

Truly.

NYT: President Wilson will create a panel to study expanding the Sedition Act in an effort to balance — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 9, 2021

Hey, why not?

Hell of a subtle tweet you got there… https://t.co/4MSD5M3gUP — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 9, 2021

Did the DNC draft this tweet? https://t.co/Urtl2ihvw1 — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) April 9, 2021

It's pretty interesting to me that for all the media bluster about Trump being a dictator, it appears as if Biden's sprinting to reshape the country in ways that truly cement power for progressives. And the media? Cheering it on. https://t.co/MDhquw5Ztw — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 9, 2021

Democrats when Obama won and appointed Supreme Court Justices: "Elections have consequences." When Trump won and appointed Supreme Court Justices: "we need to study changing the rules to balance the conservative majority." Pathetic. https://t.co/kChikSb8z6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 9, 2021

GP You: "Why do you claim there's overwhelming and unjust media bias against conservatives?" Me: *points to this absolute garbage biased headline* https://t.co/eIvN25s41z — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 9, 2021