Earlier this week, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert addressed Joe Biden’s ramped-up push for gun control:

And the gun grab begins. This week, Biden… -nominated a gun control lobbyist for ATF director -pushed red flag laws -created a plan to seize lawful property -proposed 6 gun control executive actions The Second Amendment is being trampled, and I won’t stand for it. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 8, 2021

Tweeter Molly Rogers — who, according to her Twitter bio, is a Navy vet and Democrat — thinks Boebert is overreacting. After all, it’s not like guns are as well regulated as Molly’s uterus:

Your gun should be at least as well-regulated as my uterus. https://t.co/sK2eUkfWp0 — Molly Rogers (@JollyMollyRoger) April 8, 2021

Feminist gun control proponents have made that same argument before, and somehow, when Molly Rogers makes it … it’s still as stupid as it always was.

And in a short-but-sweet response, Dana Loesch shot it full of holes:

I can take my uterus on a plane, my county courthouse, I can’t ever forfeit carrying it, I don’t have to pay a fee and ask the government if I can carry it concealed — and other people don't pay for my range time or firearm accessories. https://t.co/Ow7BR7oDT4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 8, 2021

But for some reason, it’s Loesch who’s taking more heat.

Leftists responding to this tweet think that Dana made the stupid comparison rather than was responding to it. They don’t know how Twitter or conversation works. https://t.co/QGJmvjY63x — Chris Loesch Beep, Bop, Boop (@ChrisLoesch) April 9, 2021

Progressives have no idea what a terrible analogy they made and think Dana’s response was anything but brilliant. Anyone who thinks a uterus is more “regulated” than a gun is a moron. Responses to Dana’s tweet prove it. https://t.co/QGJmvjY63x — Chris Loesch Beep, Bop, Boop (@ChrisLoesch) April 9, 2021

Here are just some of them:

What? — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) April 8, 2021

She thinks a uterus comes with accessories and range time… pic.twitter.com/daCjgCjkYg — Ann Slater (@Ann_Slater22) April 8, 2021

You don't make any sense — Dianne D (@RileysDi) April 8, 2021

Awful take, Dana. — JD Campbell (@JDCcamp25) April 8, 2021

Conservatives often don’t understand metaphors or allegorical observations…which is why so many of them find literal biblical interpretations and constitutional originalism so appealing. — Alejandro Villegas (@thecorpmex) April 8, 2021

Dana, when you can pull that thing out and gun down a crowd of people with it, we'll circle back to this, a'ight? — Stop The World And Let Me Off (@Fr8TrainKiss) April 8, 2021

Back on the crack I see — neen–#MaskUpMI #RESIST#BLM#MFA#UBI (@apissedoffgal) April 8, 2021

But the dumbest response may very well come from Molly Rogers herself:

But you can’t get a hysterectomy without approval from your man. — Molly Rogers (@JollyMollyRoger) April 8, 2021

Is that so?

How long did you binge watch The HandsMaids Tale for, before you wrote this trash? You are openly stupid.https://t.co/3MVHdHulmV — Pro-Freedom John (@johnabbottnet) April 8, 2021

Well, at least Molly’s got that going for her.

Anyway, last word to Dana Loesch: