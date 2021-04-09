Earlier this week, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert addressed Joe Biden’s ramped-up push for gun control:

Tweeter Molly Rogers — who, according to her Twitter bio, is a Navy vet and Democrat — thinks Boebert is overreacting. After all, it’s not like guns are as well regulated as Molly’s uterus:

Feminist gun control proponents have made that same argument before, and somehow, when Molly Rogers makes it … it’s still as stupid as it always was.

And in a short-but-sweet response, Dana Loesch shot it full of holes:

But for some reason, it’s Loesch who’s taking more heat.

Here are just some of them:

But the dumbest response may very well come from Molly Rogers herself:

Is that so?

Well, at least Molly’s got that going for her.

Anyway, last word to Dana Loesch:

