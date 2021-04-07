Just how deep does the hole “60 Minutes” is digging for itself go? Let’s just say they’ve already got both feet in the grave:

Members of both parties have accused the venerable newsmagazine show of concocting a “hit piece” accusing the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate of engaging in a “pay-for-play” scheme involving the grocery store chain Publix. CBS News issued a statement on Tuesday defending its Sunday night report.

“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, ‘60 Minutes’ reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” a CBS News spokesperson told Fox News. “We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; we spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline. The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue.

“For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 MINUTES have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions,” the spokesperson continued. “Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”

It most certainly does.

We don’t know about you, but we definitely can’t wait to get Axios’ take on how Gov. Ron DeSantis is milking this damning new scoop from Fox News:

“60 Minutes” and CBS had the chance to come clean. They had multiple chances to come clean. And they’ve chosen instead to double, triple, and quadruple down.

That’s an understatement.

