Just how deep does the hole “60 Minutes” is digging for itself go? Let’s just say they’ve already got both feet in the grave:

Members of both parties have accused the venerable newsmagazine show of concocting a “hit piece” accusing the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate of engaging in a “pay-for-play” scheme involving the grocery store chain Publix. CBS News issued a statement on Tuesday defending its Sunday night report. “When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, ‘60 Minutes’ reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” a CBS News spokesperson told Fox News. “We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; we spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice, but he declined to be interviewed on camera for our story until well after our deadline. The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue. “For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 MINUTES have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions,” the spokesperson continued. “Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”

We don’t know about you, but we definitely can’t wait to get Axios’ take on how Gov. Ron DeSantis is milking this damning new scoop from Fox News:

NEW: Fox News obtained emails sent between “60 Minutes” & DeSantis’ office, who urged CBS to interview FL Dem Jared Moskowitz abt the vaccine rollout. A producer wrote “we appreciate his perspective.” Moskowitz told them the Publix story was “bullshit.”https://t.co/Q4ua32Ogh2 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 7, 2021

“We appreciate his perspective on the roll out in Florida. We have included the information he provided on background as it pertains to this story,” the producer told DeSantis’ office last week after insisting the “deadline has passed” to interview Moskowitz on-camera. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 7, 2021

Among the questions “60 Minutes” sent to DeSantis’ office include “How did the state determine that seniors were at greater risk" to the coronavirus "than other groups?” The on-air report cast doubt in DeSantis’ reasoning behind his vaccine prioritization of seniors. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 7, 2021

The “60 Minutes” producer also cited COVID “interview protocol” as a reason why they couldn’t interview Moskowitz days before Sunday’s airing, even though correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi appeared to have interviewed one of DeSantis’ critics through a laptop instead of in-person. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 7, 2021

“60 Minutes” and CBS had the chance to come clean. They had multiple chances to come clean. And they’ve chosen instead to double, triple, and quadruple down.

