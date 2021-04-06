Is Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax guilty of sexual assault? We don’t know.

But we can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’s guilty of being terrible, and we don’t have to do anything more than look at his performance at tonight’s Democratic gubernatorial debate:

Alllllrighty then.

There are persecution complexes, and then there’s … whatever the hell Justin Fairfax has.

If only.

Well, on the plus side, at least now there’s an even better chance that Virginia won’t get stuck with a Governor Justin Fairfax.

