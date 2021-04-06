Is Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax guilty of sexual assault? We don’t know.

But we can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’s guilty of being terrible, and we don’t have to do anything more than look at his performance at tonight’s Democratic gubernatorial debate:

Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax, at debate with other Democratic gov candidates, said McAuliffe "treated me like George Floyd" after Fairfax was accused of sexual assault and McAuliffe called on him to resign. — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) April 6, 2021

Virginia Gov Debate: Justin Fairfax just compared himself to ***Emmitt Till and George Floyd*** when saying he was falsely accused of sexual assault — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) April 6, 2021

Alllllrighty then.

There are persecution complexes, and then there’s … whatever the hell Justin Fairfax has.

Accusing me of sexual assault is just like someone kneeling on my neck until I died! (I got better!) — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 7, 2021

Is there a different pair of men named Emmitt Till and George Floyd that the world is less familiar with and maybe that's who he meant? That's gotta be it. — J Dub (@TheReal_JLW) April 7, 2021

If only.

Actual footage of him saying that pic.twitter.com/VS93pZNVz4 — The ⚡️Radical⚡️ 🤙🏼eft (@TweetsByBerto) April 7, 2021

Oh that’s cringe — Pantee deTrytis is half-vaxxed 😷💉 (@Who_me_you_ask) April 7, 2021

that's a straight yikes right there https://t.co/l7NdKyVycS — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) April 7, 2021

Ughhhhh this ain’t it — … (@llamastarwars) April 7, 2021

Sweet Jesus — Laura Ellen Williams (@LauraEllenWill3) April 7, 2021

“i WaS tReAtEd LiKe GeOrGe Fl…” Foh, Fairfax. pic.twitter.com/8gdPulqn05 — 😷 Nevertheless, he resisted. (@DodgerGeo) April 7, 2021

Well, on the plus side, at least now there’s an even better chance that Virginia won’t get stuck with a Governor Justin Fairfax.

