You know, Virginia Democrats have it pretty damn good. Gov. Ralph Northam advocates for infanticide and gets busted for a blackface photo and he’s still sitting pretty. Why shouldn’t Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax assume he’ll be fine, too?

Despite sexual assault allegations, Justin Fairfax “planning on running” for governor in 2021 https://t.co/JikWp69LQd — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) December 20, 2019

More from the Virginian-Pilot:

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat who has been involved in a sexual assault scandal since February, told a group of senior citizens at Fort Lee on Wednesday that he planned to run for governor, The Progress-Index in Petersburg first reported.

On Thursday, his spokeswoman Lauren Burke confirmed the news.

That’s nice.

Because of course he is. — Jeff (@jeff_karr) December 20, 2019

bill clinton moves right here https://t.co/mXmXugcHYe — kaitlin, wannabe ann coulter (@thefactualprep) December 20, 2019

“Innocent until proven guilty” applies to everyone, regardless of political party. It applies to Justin Fairfax, too. But we can’t help but feel like Fairfax would be run out on a rail if he had an (R) after his name.

It’s good to be a democrat — DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) December 20, 2019

It really is.

***

Related:

‘You have to see it to believe it’: People are seeing things in Justin Fairfax’s campaign logo