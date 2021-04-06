The MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Georgia doesn’t seem to be going over as well with people as they’d hoped. Hell, even Stacey Abrams didn’t want them to do it!

But it’s done now, and according to the MLB, we’ve got Joe Biden to thank for it, at least in part. Jen Psaki denied Biden’s role, of course. But as Katie Pavlich pointed out, the MLB cited Biden specifically in their justification for their decision:

Today Jen Psaki tried to distance President Biden from the MLB decision to pull the All Star game from Georgia, but the MLB website specifically refers to Biden's criticism before the announcement https://t.co/B39xqPN4Ud pic.twitter.com/rxlSNqYOW7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 6, 2021

Whoops!

Well anyway, it seems that word may have finally gotten back to Uncle Joe that there hasn’t been much rejoicing over the MLB’s decision, because here’s what he had to say when asked about the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia:

President Biden is asked if he supports moving the Masters out of Georgia: "That's up to the Masters… It is reassuring to see for profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are." pic.twitter.com/mB8tDRnwFe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2021

“Jim Crow laws” that aren’t actually Jim Crow laws are bad, but we have to consider the nuances here. And anyway, it’s not like Augusta National is associated with anything racis— oh.

Biden FLIPS on Georgia boycott, now says it's "up to the Masters" to decide if they want to hold it in the state. pic.twitter.com/aTyj9WjIlx — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 6, 2021

Guess Joe’s not as concerned about pissing off Keith Olbermann.

Quite an about-face, huh?

he saw literally everyone hated the mlb decision and flipped real quick https://t.co/cmi2ZXlLAI — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 6, 2021

We’ve got whiplash.

WOW — major flip on moving sporting events out of Georgia. While he “strongly encouraged” MLB to move the All Star game, he’s changed his tone when asked about the Masters. Notes that it will hurt the people who need the most help. A week too late, Joe.pic.twitter.com/etJvUL4rYB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2021

Maybe it’s Joe Biden and the media who need to “smarten up.”