By now you know Major League Baseball’s front office announced that the All-Star game this summer would be moved out of Georgia because of the new election law that Democrats and the media hope nobody’s actually read.

Reportedly a new location has been found to host the game:

DENVER (AP) — AP source: MLB to relocate All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field after pulling it from Atlanta over Georgia voting laws. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 6, 2021

Colorado's Coors Field is expected to be the site of the 2021 All-Star Game. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 6, 2021

The mayor of Denver is already excited by the prospect:

We are excited about the possibility of hosting the All Star Game and are awaiting @MLB’s decision. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 6, 2021

If the game does get moved to Colorado, it’ll prove something: MLB didn’t do their homework, or hopes nobody else does:

So MLB is so pro-Jim Crow that they've moved the All-Star Game to a state that also requires voter ID and has fewer early voting days. Somebody should stop them! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2021

Colorado has voter ID. Good job, @MLB. Kudos on your epic fail. https://t.co/INlJeGsEDh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2021

MLB moved the game out of Georgia because Democrats told them to for political narrative reasons (except for those in the state who later realized the backfire from a financial point of view), but what’ll be the excuse this time?

So the difference between Jim Crow on steroids and not Jim Crow at all is 2 days @MLB pic.twitter.com/RI4lxkQcKF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2021

Georgia – 17 days early voting

Colorado – 15 days early voting. Great work @mlb https://t.co/rUTnOzK5to — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2021

Are we talking Jim Crow here, or Jim Eagle? Somebody ask the president!

They also have the same ‘ban on water’, just like virtually every other state. — Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) April 6, 2021

Even worse…apparently Colorado has the SAME BAN ON WATER AND FOOD that Georgia just passed. Oy vey. https://t.co/K9zCxYgFhC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2021

Wow — MLB ticked off a whole lot of fans (some now former fans) for… what exactly?

Colorado requires voter ID to vote in person — either a driver’s license, an IRS issued ID card, a valid passport, or a valid employee card with a photo. @MLB better be ready to explain why this is more acceptable than Georgia after that absurd political statement. https://t.co/QT1wDkTboY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2021

At least they're moving from a 51% Black city to a 10% Black city in the name of justice. https://t.co/Mn5SDcP6Kz — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 6, 2021

So very woke!

LOL you can’t give out food and water to voters in line in Colorado either — cue Joe Biden’s “Jim Eagle” outrage, Chuck Schumer’s performative gaslighting, and Stacey Abrams fundraising emails. The @MLB looks incredibly stupid. (Great find @Neoavatara) https://t.co/2eTIKotqPv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2021

Lemme get this straight…@MLB literally took money out of the hands of black-owned businesses (Atlanta has a majority black population), and moved the All-Star game to white AF Denver? To combat “racist” voting laws??? 😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/btRRql14F8 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) April 6, 2021

Good call @MLB I can’t wait to hear the explanations. https://t.co/67xMKJrdZc — Melissia (@ProudoftheUSA) April 6, 2021

They’ll have some spin ready to give the media, which will mostly run with it unchallenged.