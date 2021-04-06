Even if you don’t agree with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on everything, you should still be able to appreciate that he got royally smeared by CBS and “60 Minutes.”

So even if you don’t agree with Ron DeSantis, you should still be able to appreciate that he’s got a right to be royally pissed off.

And he is:

Today @GovRonDeSantis hits back at corporate media lies. My favorite part 👇 pic.twitter.com/AXHvRIIPAh — Christina Pushaw is on #TeamReality (@ChristinaPushaw) April 6, 2021

Full video (the @60Minutes response starts around 16:00) https://t.co/Vub3LHBbeo — Christina Pushaw is on #TeamReality (@ChristinaPushaw) April 6, 2021

“Guess what? There’s gonna be consequences…Corporate media thinks they can just run over people — you ain’t running over this Governor. I’m punching back.” https://t.co/ehvDv7PzFp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2021

Good for him. He absolutely deserves to be angry, and the media absolutely deserve to get spanked.

“Smear merchants” is spot on. — Epicengineer (@epicengineer33) April 6, 2021

Good for him , the media has done enough damage and should face consequences such as a lawsuit. — Gina Slyer ( Instablocks all trolls) (@GinaSlyer) April 6, 2021

Go to 16:00 in and watch this — just straight fire from DeSantis toward the corporate media and their wanton lying. https://t.co/KRdU5aL59i — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 6, 2021