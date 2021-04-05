If you’re having trouble keeping track of the media’s many lies about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ben Shapiro’s put together a pretty handy condensed version:

“60 Minutes” blatant smear job is only the latest in a series of media attempts to assassinate Ron DeSantis’ character, and it’s not going to be the last time this happens, especially if DeSantis indeed emerges as a contender for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Bingo. The Left can point and laugh at critics for likening the media to Democratic propaganda machines, but honestly, what are the media these days if not Democratic propaganda machines?

It’s the media’s job to combat misinformation and disinformation, but they’re the entity most responsible for spreading it.

