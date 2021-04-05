If you’re having trouble keeping track of the media’s many lies about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ben Shapiro’s put together a pretty handy condensed version:

Lies the media have promulgated about DeSantis because they fear his 2024 candidacy:

1. His willingness to allow local officials to open beaches, etc., would lead to massive death (lie);

2. He artificially deflated death statistics (lie); — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2021

3. He boosted vaccines for rich allies (lie, he tranched them to the elderly);

4. He allowed the largest grocery chain in Florida to distribute vaccines because he was bribed (lie). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2021

“60 Minutes” blatant smear job is only the latest in a series of media attempts to assassinate Ron DeSantis’ character, and it’s not going to be the last time this happens, especially if DeSantis indeed emerges as a contender for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The media are damned liars. They are not bad at their jobs. They're very good at their jobs. It's just that their job is not journalism. It's Democratic Party propaganda. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2021

Bingo. The Left can point and laugh at critics for likening the media to Democratic propaganda machines, but honestly, what are the media these days if not Democratic propaganda machines?

Things normal people think because the media are damned liars:

1. GA's voter law restricts voter access and is a new form of Jim Crow;

2. DeSantis is both corrupt and dangerous;

3. Hunter Biden is a soulful innocent gone wrong, and the laptop story was Russian disinformation. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2021

It’s the media’s job to combat misinformation and disinformation, but they’re the entity most responsible for spreading it.