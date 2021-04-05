We need to have a national conversation … about how annoying Saira Rao is.

She literally appears to serve no purpose other than to complain that everyone is racist, which is a lot of projection because she’s the one who’s always saying racist things. Especially about white people.

See, in Saira’s mind, white people who are friends with non-white people who don’t regularly challenge their whiteness are actually not really friends with non-white people at all. Did you get all that? If not, it’s OK. Her tweet about it is just as insane:

If you are white and your Black and brown friends are not regularly challenging your whiteness, chances are they don't trust you and are absolutely talking about your whiteness. Just not to you. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) April 4, 2021

Honest question: who would be friends with Saira Rao? We feel like people of every skin color should be able to unite in their being fed up with Saira Rao’s schtick.

I insist that all of my black and brown friends call me a colonizer every time I drink a chai tea latte. — The Ethical Nihilist (@nothinmaterr) April 5, 2021

Being friends with you sounds like a jolly, wonderful time. — Julius "Quarterback Factory" Vercingetorix (@didderbops) April 5, 2021

That’s sarcasm, Saira. Just so you don’t think for a moment that people actually like you.

Good. If the alternative is to have my friends "regularly challenging [my] whiteness" I would rather simply not be trusted. — Oliver Traldi (@olivertraldi) April 5, 2021

some of us actually like our friends, saira — the spectre haunting the europa league (@jeremywhorebyn) April 5, 2021

Some people just like hanging out without making everything an intellectual journey into racial ethics — Magnum, T.I.(m). (@PostinMonkey) April 5, 2021

If your black friends are racist like @sairasameerarao then they're not your friends, they are racist bigots. https://t.co/1vokNPWnC1 — President-elect Lee Hunt (@safespaceslol) April 5, 2021

lmao what is this nonsense — aaЯjan (@aarjanistan) April 5, 2021

I'm still scratching my head here. — Zam (Bam Thank you Mam) (@ZeroAlphaMonkey) April 5, 2021

Good. That means you’re at least somewhat normal.

Has anyone on this website penned more dunkable tweets than Rao? https://t.co/hf8s1pGOWO — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) April 5, 2021

If anyone has, it’s not by much. What a shame for Saira Rao that money can’t buy credibility.

This extremely wealthy woman is one of the most consistently entertaining accounts to follow on Twitter. https://t.co/6jMyvNtgKT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2021

So at least she’s not completely useless.