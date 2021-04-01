If you’re not yet sold on Joe Biden’s massive, multi-trillion-dollar love letter to unions and Democratic donors “infrastructure” proposal, consider Rob Reiner’s sales pitch:

Enacting Biden’s infrastructure plan will be a transformative leap towards building an American future we can all be proud of. And President Biden will take his place along side FDR and LBJ. It will be a very heavy lift. He will need all our support. God’s speed Joe. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 1, 2021

It’ll be a great leap forward that will put Joe Biden in the company of bigoted, racist progressives with terrible policies that will screw over as many people as possible. Let’s all show Joe Biden how much we support him so that he, too, can be a cautionary tale about what happens when you let progressivism take over!

I love how it’s such a comprehensive plan with so many interacting elements that will benefit all areas of society.👏👏👏👏👏 — Guy Schreck (@mucymbalguy) April 1, 2021

America so needs this! — Suzanne Kilfoy (@susankilfoy) April 1, 2021

Like we need a hole in the head.

If you genuinely believe that Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan would be anything other than disastrous, the joke’s indeed on you.