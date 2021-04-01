Man. Georgia’s new election law really has the CEO community upset!

Yesterday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued a memo to his company slamming SB 202. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey is bashing it, too:

EXCLUSIVE: Coca-Cola CEO says the restrictive Georgia voting law is "unacceptable…it is a step backward…" Quincey also says "this legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and in now even more clearly in public" pic.twitter.com/cdruteEiat — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 31, 2021

And then there’s Apple CEO Tim Cook. His company may not be headquartered in Georgia like Delta or Coke, but rest assured that he’s just as outraged about SB 202 as he would be if he lived in Georgia:

Apple CEO rips new Georgia law, saying voting "ought to be easier than ever" https://t.co/0ZdboFrEjM pic.twitter.com/764kc6fgyZ — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2021

More from The Hill:

“The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right,” Cook told Axios. … “Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote,” Cook added. “We support efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past.”

Hey, man. We’re all for voting rights. We’re actually for civil rights in general. Fortunately, Georgia’s law doesn’t clamp down on either of those things. The same can’t be said for China, where Tim Cook does a lot of business-y stuff. Surely Tim Cook is familiar with how things work in China, right?

Is this the got rich off the backs of CCP slave labor guy? — KG (@kgfreestate) April 1, 2021

The very same!

Says the guy who has no problem with human rights being violated in China🤡 — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) April 1, 2021

Any word from @apple on the voting restrictions and genocide performed by its strategic partner the CCP? — Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 1, 2021

Crocodile tears. Hey Tim Cook @Apple: you know who doesn't get to do much voting? The people living under the thumb of your buddies in the CCP. — with JustANobody() as rick: (@rickyteachey) April 1, 2021

Keep making us cheap phones with your Chinese slaves, Tim https://t.co/UbriT9Op5I — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 1, 2021

It’s very easy to vote in Georgia, but apparently hard to move manufacturing out of country committing a genocide. https://t.co/Mj48UTtguF — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 1, 2021

Apple takes jobs away from Americans so that they can be done by literal slaves in China. https://t.co/AJ9SzGab5C — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 1, 2021

…he says, building phones in factories with conditions so bad that the slaves who work there kill themselves. — Jozy Mane (@JackBoxJoe) April 1, 2021

China’s buddies are trying to claim moral high ground on domestic woke issues https://t.co/DyvX3xgvUw — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 1, 2021

Just another day ending in “y.”

We go thru this cycle every once in a while, where companies consider punishing states based on politics (it’s been abortion laws before & it’s misrepresentations of election laws now) and you’ll notice these companies are often still quite happy to get rich in places like China. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 1, 2021