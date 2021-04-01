Man. Georgia’s new election law really has the CEO community upset!

Yesterday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued a memo to his company slamming SB 202. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey is bashing it, too:

And then there’s Apple CEO Tim Cook. His company may not be headquartered in Georgia like Delta or Coke, but rest assured that he’s just as outraged about SB 202 as he would be if he lived in Georgia:

More from The Hill:

“The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right,” Cook told Axios.

“Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote,” Cook added. “We support efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past.”

Hey, man. We’re all for voting rights. We’re actually for civil rights in general. Fortunately, Georgia’s law doesn’t clamp down on either of those things. The same can’t be said for China, where Tim Cook does a lot of business-y stuff. Surely Tim Cook is familiar with how things work in China, right?

Trending

The very same!

Just another day ending in “y.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinacivil rightsgenocidegeorgiaSB 202slave laborslavesTim CookUighursvoting rights