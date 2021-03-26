Like Ted Cruz, North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis also traveled to the southern border to see for himself just how bad the illegal immigration crisis has become:

Why is Joe Biden’s administration so reluctant to call this a crisis?

Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford is there as well:

For something that we’re constantly being told is not a crisis, that looks an awful lot like a crisis.

What’s wrong, AOC? Cat got your tongue?

