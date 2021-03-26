Like Ted Cruz, North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis also traveled to the southern border to see for himself just how bad the illegal immigration crisis has become:

Last night, I arrived at the southern border to see firsthand how bad the immigration crisis has gotten under the Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/Wvxjy7U8ea — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 26, 2021

Why is Joe Biden’s administration so reluctant to call this a crisis?

Sadly it's worse than imagined, to the point where @CBP has been forced to house migrants under a bridge. https://t.co/vkr86cB20e pic.twitter.com/56tfVF44Pe — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 26, 2021

The inflow has gotten so bad, @CBP has put arrows on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande directing immigrants to the processing facilities. Here is a picture of immigrants who just crossed the border following the arrows. pic.twitter.com/2DBgLU4Ixs — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 26, 2021

Here are babies handed over by smugglers. Babies. pic.twitter.com/bECBwBvwvd — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 26, 2021

A small number of the 3300 unaccompanied children being held. Unacceptable on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/lP5kWrR6iB — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 26, 2021

Here is a scheme human and drug smugglers typically run every night. They force a group of children and others to occupy @CBP while they sneak through at another location. pic.twitter.com/cAQmEY609S — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 26, 2021

Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford is there as well:

Day two from the border—this is a pod that’s designed to hold 80 people that’s currently holding 709. pic.twitter.com/rKLH5urdyh — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 26, 2021

For something that we’re constantly being told is not a crisis, that looks an awful lot like a crisis.

Read the whole thread. What are we doing @VP and @POTUS? This is shameful. https://t.co/rUkgAU3s1Z — Mother B (@mabennett1982) March 26, 2021

I have no words 💔 https://t.co/ZB84PvcVZ7 — Dunn (@Dunn70386571) March 26, 2021

This is heartbreaking especially as a mother. Open borders and illegal immigration are dangerous. We need to stop this and not by encouraging more of it https://t.co/TLS1oOt6KQ — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) March 26, 2021

Why aren't even the most staunch Democrats horrified by this? https://t.co/AKeBbkkTCy — Frustrated Voter (@FrustratedVote4) March 26, 2021

Those kids are there because Democrats promised them things they shouldn't have promised. They're there because of idiots like @AOC encouraging them to come over. Where is she, btw? Awfully quiet. https://t.co/VuXqqX7z1V — RBe (@RBPundit) March 26, 2021

What’s wrong, AOC? Cat got your tongue?