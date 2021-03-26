Elizabeth Warren has a lot of bones to pick these days. There’s that business about Amazon and other companies’ social media accounts being allowed to heckle senators with snotty tweets, of course.

And then there’s what’s happening in Georgia. In case you missed it, Stacey Abrams had the gubernatorial election stolen from her in 2018, and Elizabeth Warren is almost as outraged as Stacey Abrams herself:

The Republican who is sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair just signed a despicable voter suppression bill into law to take Georgia back to Jim Crow. The Senate must pass the #ForThePeople Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act immediately – our democracy is at stake tonight. https://t.co/xDolZO9Bf3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2021

“The Republican who is sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair” is Gov. Brian Kemp, and he won the election fair and square.

Elizabeth Trump got all the conspiracies https://t.co/Swj8HuQme4 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) March 26, 2021

Warren sure channeling her inner Trump right now. https://t.co/m6jTeOPBeH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 26, 2021

Now, it’s possible that Elizabeth Warren legitimately believes that Stacey Abrams won the election, in which case she’s certifiably insane. More likely is that Warren knows full well that Abrams lost and is choosing very deliberately to spread false information in the hopes of provoking more outrage on the Left. In that case, she’s a straight-up bad person.

Questioning certified elections is treasonous. Our so we've been told. https://t.co/c8TJBVe2dw — Whig Eagle (@RandomWhig) March 26, 2021

When in the last 5 months did rejecting the outcome of an election stop being “delusional” and “dangerous” @SenWarren? pic.twitter.com/vGKyspLUtB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 26, 2021

Stacey Abrams lost by 55,000 votes. As we’ve been told over and over, challenging election results with baseless conspiracy theories is what threatens democracy. — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) March 26, 2021

Which is it, Liz?

I despise Trump and what Trump did during the election and I'll be the first to say it's time to admit that Abrams lost. The mythologizing around her is absurd. — TheTuna402 (@TTuna402) March 26, 2021

Batshit insane conspiracy theory + batshit insane demagoguery https://t.co/JY8ZYVrnFj — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2021

All in a day’s work for Elizabeth Warren.

Your reminder that denying the results of an election is a bipartisan practice https://t.co/257q4E36Sh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 26, 2021

Of course it is. But one side always seems to avoid being held accountable by the Fake News Police.

Elizabeth Warren is spreading a conspiracy theory. Massachusetts will keep her in office on name recognition until she chooses to retire. #mapoli https://t.co/hGptcP1yqf — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 26, 2021

Because there are special rules for special people.

Remember when tweets like this would be labeled with voter fraud warnings? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/hx2DPa7T9b — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) March 26, 2021

I thought it was irresponsible and dangerous to claim that an election was rigged, especially without evidence! Won't this encourage violence? When will @Twitter suspend @SenWarren's account? #doublestandards https://t.co/VI1vrUgZVE — Adam Wood (@awood785) March 26, 2021

Strangely, @TwitterSupport doesn't care about this election fraudulent statement. Wonder why…? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 26, 2021

Real head-scratcher, that.