Elizabeth Warren has a lot of bones to pick these days. There’s that business about Amazon and other companies’ social media accounts being allowed to heckle senators with snotty tweets, of course.

And then there’s what’s happening in Georgia. In case you missed it, Stacey Abrams had the gubernatorial election stolen from her in 2018, and Elizabeth Warren is almost as outraged as Stacey Abrams herself:

“The Republican who is sitting in Stacey Abrams’ chair” is Gov. Brian Kemp, and he won the election fair and square.

Now, it’s possible that Elizabeth Warren legitimately believes that Stacey Abrams won the election, in which case she’s certifiably insane. More likely is that Warren knows full well that Abrams lost and is choosing very deliberately to spread false information in the hopes of provoking more outrage on the Left. In that case, she’s a straight-up bad person.

Which is it, Liz?

All in a day’s work for Elizabeth Warren.

Of course it is. But one side always seems to avoid being held accountable by the Fake News Police.

Because there are special rules for special people.

Real head-scratcher, that.

