Amazon is by no means a perfect company, but for some reason, Democrats like Elizabeth Warren think that the best way to fix Amazon is to make it give the government more money:

Amazon News, who tweets out news about Amazon, understandably has some thoughts on what Warren has to say:

To be fair, raising the federal minimum wage won’t fix anything either, Amazon.

But let’s just focus on Elizabeth Warren for now. Because she’s really on the warpath now:

Them right there’s fightin’ words.

Oh, you think Elizabeth Warren’s on fiyah, do you, Eliza?

We’d actually argue that Warren’s façade of woman-of-the-people stunning bravery is what just went up in flames.

Did you catch that last part of her tweet? Take another look:

Trending

“And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.”

So it all boils down to keeping Big Tech from hurting Democrats’ feelings. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t want Big Tech to get away with anything less than every single dollar in taxes, and she sure as hell doesn’t want to let Big Tech allow anyone to heckle senators with snotty tweets.

You should be appalled. Because it’s appalling. Predictable and on-brand, but appalling nonetheless.

What @mollyratty said.

Damn straight.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amazoncorporate taxesElizabeth Warrenfederal taxesFirst Amendmentfree speechhecklingtaxestweetstwitter