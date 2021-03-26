Is Pete Buttigieg on a roll or what?

We already told you how he thinks a mileage-based tax on people who drives is an idea with “a lot of promise.”

What Buttigieg is far less enthused about is the racism inherent in our streets. Like, the literal streets:

Clearly our streets just aren’t woke enough.

How do we go about fixing this very serious problem?

Trending

That could work!

Not anymore. Unless you’re white or Asian, chances are pretty good that if you’re hit by a car while walking, the driver is racist. Or at least under the spell of racist street design.

Dr. Kendi will have to get back to you on that one.

Guess this is the sort of stuff transportation secretaries worry about when they work for Joe Biden.

Must be nice.

