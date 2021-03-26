Is Pete Buttigieg on a roll or what?

We already told you how he thinks a mileage-based tax on people who drives is an idea with “a lot of promise.”

What Buttigieg is far less enthused about is the racism inherent in our streets. Like, the literal streets:

These disparities are awful, but we know how to fix them. It's time to reverse these patterns of exclusion and invest in safer, equitable streets.https://t.co/PXZX1qsMyV pic.twitter.com/qbUU1jXtgu — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 24, 2021

Clearly our streets just aren’t woke enough.

Crossing the street is racist. https://t.co/m43gGZc5Uk — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 26, 2021

How do we go about fixing this very serious problem?

I mean, are you asking us to run over more people? I don't get it. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) March 26, 2021

you heard it folks, do your part and run down every light-skinned individual on the road. It's only equity https://t.co/XGMkB8f6UQ — Hotel Kwanada (@Hotel_Kwanada) March 26, 2021

That could work!

Is crossing the street not one of the few areas of human activity where we can concede there is a significant amount of agency involved? https://t.co/F6gaRJWWoU — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 26, 2021

Not anymore. Unless you’re white or Asian, chances are pretty good that if you’re hit by a car while walking, the driver is racist. Or at least under the spell of racist street design.

What is the racist policy that Kendi’s framework would identify as favoring Asian pedestrians over whites? — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 26, 2021

Dr. Kendi will have to get back to you on that one.

I feel so informed now! And thank god the cartoon dead people weren't wearing either no dress or a whole dress, that would've been triggering. BTW, where's the cyclists and wheelchair users? And the control for behavior/adherence to traffic rules? https://t.co/RRgj38IacO — A Lonely Moderate (@alonelymoderate) March 26, 2021

I can cross the street just fine without your ‘equitable streets’ Pete. 🙄 Disparities do not mean inequalities. https://t.co/ZXL72vBr3f — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) March 26, 2021

You have time for this? My God. "equitable streets"? — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) March 26, 2021

So crossing the street is now a racial equity issue? For the love of Pete, quit it. — Nathan (@YooperNathan) March 26, 2021

Sorry to yell, but ARE YOU FREAKIN' KIDDING ME??? Has the world gone completely insane?!? https://t.co/JuGyz3QIJp — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) March 26, 2021

Beyond parody. I mean the staffs of several comedy and satire websites could not have come up with something this ludicrous and demented if they had tried. https://t.co/zA0hI9NVHu — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 26, 2021

Guess this is the sort of stuff transportation secretaries worry about when they work for Joe Biden.

Must be nice.