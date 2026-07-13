Monday Morning Meme Madness

Just when we were starting to get into the swing of the weekend, Monday had to come along and wreck the whole thing!
You know what that means out here in Twitchyland? Yep … memes. We've gathered some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this week on Twitter/X, and we want to share them with you!
GM! pic.twitter.com/s5Jwha4xA6— 🇺🇸 Duchess of Freedom 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) July 6, 2026
Hear! Hear!
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ACNkXBN0On— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) July 6, 2026
LOL. We want a few more days in the pasture. Stupid Monday.
🏴⚽🏴 pic.twitter.com/04FZM3IkRN— Steady (@DeanoGorton) July 6, 2026
That was probably a Monday.
Remember last week when everyone was into soccer?
July 7, 2026
Yeah, that's all over now.
Self-driving cars means someday soon a Grandpa is going to roll up for a visit and be dead inside. pic.twitter.com/h39nfLjMZq— Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) July 6, 2026
Well, that's a terrible thought … but the thought of freshly deceased Grandpa rolling up to the family reunion did get a laugh out of us.
July 6, 2026
LOL. Every parent understands.
July 6, 2026
LOLOLOL!
I'll leave now pic.twitter.com/xvfqtHXemP— Nux (@mherlihy0816) July 6, 2026
Someone had to say it! 😂
When you wake up from a nap in the summertime. pic.twitter.com/bXS1ACnyMz— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 7, 2026
HAHA! We feel seen.
July 6, 2026
Yep! 😂
July 7, 2026
Awkward! LOL.
“My first wife lost my credit card and I made no attempt to get it back, because the guy was spending less than she did.” 😂— Ronit Pereira (@CAronitpereira) July 6, 2026
- Warren Buffett pic.twitter.com/eUYQ0ax0U0
Recommended
Where do we find one of these credit card thieves? Asking for a friend.
July 7, 2026
Hey, we laughed. 😂
July 8, 2026
We've written 10-page papers that could have been expressed in two or three sentences.
You know what this Monday needs? Yep, you read our minds … a little Norm.
"If I order French toast, am I French?! Why assume I'm Polish just because I ordered a Polish sausage?!"— | UCEE | (@stanleemichaels) July 12, 2026
Norm Macdonald with another story… He was explaining why he hates Polish jokes… only to be reminded
"Well, first of all... it's a hardware store." 😭 https://t.co/8xSU1kRes5 pic.twitter.com/H3yQ1XENYl
Ah, that's better!😂
When it comes to buffalo, always take the lesson from the brother with NBC Montana. pic.twitter.com/kbyFtFbdm2— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 12, 2026
This is ALWAYS the correct response to buffalo.
July 8, 2026
LOL.
A clean, cute joke 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/JE9ePKXont— Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) July 6, 2026
We're going to have to try this one!
Ooof my bad pic.twitter.com/m3jmsw7Nvn— YourLocalMemeDealer (@DropMemesNotWar) July 7, 2026
Bwahaha! 💀💀💀
July 8, 2026
We don't see the problem here. 😂
July 8, 2026
It's really hard to argue with the logic on this one.
July 8, 2026
True story. 😂
😂— BrainDew (@BrainDew_) July 7, 2026
You can tell their home is fun pic.twitter.com/pDJSJzBu5a
Well done!
July 11, 2026
'No. He's a lot faster than I am!' Love it!
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/Bm9yxZbGFL— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) July 11, 2026
Been there, done that. LOL.
July 11, 2026
We're all agreed on this, right? RIGHT?!
This is the best thing I’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/OYCEReTWwi— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 12, 2026
That's just flat-out funny. 😂
July 11, 2026
LOL!
So, this thing happened this week when a guy posted an edit of the George Costanza character from Seinfeld.
I made this to mock the modern “bald plus beard” look, but *** d****t if Costanza doesn’t look great here https://t.co/Ti02NN1agz pic.twitter.com/vdplJsO0V5— Erik (@e_cdalton) July 6, 2026
First, he does look better.
Second, this one simple post triggered a tsunami of people converting George into other famous characters.
George Costanza if he was running for the Senate in Maine https://t.co/WeJtRhpE70 pic.twitter.com/jeijaiqPTN— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 8, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Tucker Costanza https://t.co/XErdcdVKaX pic.twitter.com/6CiSSCxIO9— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 7, 2026
That's actually uncanny. 😂
Costanza: "That's the beauty of the light side Jerry, no attachments."— Kevin Brace (@latentfidelity) July 9, 2026
Jerry: "Do these women know that when you ask them out?"
Costanza: "I'm wearin' the robe. Everyone knows what the robe means." https://t.co/6SnkgIuR4O pic.twitter.com/8bzGFyFGV1
We can hear him delivering these lines in our heads.
You made a meme?— Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) July 10, 2026
Yes Dave, I made a Bald Costanza meme
And you made how much?
My payout was 750 dollars, Dave pic.twitter.com/eRSG2YuPVn
Perfect!
we’re making America great, Jerry https://t.co/B9OlAliH5I pic.twitter.com/BbBxJ7rPM7— 🪖 𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖑 𝕿𝖜𝖊𝖊𝖙𝖊𝖗 🪓🪙🪐 (@serialtw_tter) July 8, 2026
It's gonna be YUGE, Jerry!
“Yeah, well, you know, that's just like, uh, your opinion, Jerry” pic.twitter.com/bMyjTmJuJF— Kσηrαd ♱ (@Konraddin) July 12, 2026
Nice. The George abides.
When Marco Rubio realizes he has to be the new Costanza pic.twitter.com/FEBXLdksJf— America's Nomad Nero Metaphysical edition (@Adventure_Nero) July 9, 2026
And there it is! We never get tired of these Marco Rubio memes.
This week also brought us the sad news of Senator Graham's passing.
This is how I will always remember Lindsey Graham. Right here ... with the crazy woman screaming behind him.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 12, 2026
It became a great 'meme' for us at Twitchy, and a reminder for me personally that you always smile at people who hate you.
Nothing makes them crazier.
RIP, Sir. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/qJLN7n9AN1
As with any political figure, there's a wide range of opinion on Graham's political views, but he had a great sense of humor, and we at Twitchy love that.
In fact, we're going to honor Senator Graham this week with this throwback clip to one of his many shining moments during the Kavanaugh hearings when he dealt perfectly with a crazy protester.
I WITNESSED BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM IRL— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2018
Graham was walking to his car. Protesters followed him screaming that they would remove him from office.
Graham spins around & says: “Well, please move to South Carolina."
Then looks back at me & smiles.
Cryinghttps://t.co/3LuzaR6Adh pic.twitter.com/J8mI2X8b2u
You can never go wrong laughing at them. They hate that.
Rest in peace, Senator Graham.
July 8, 2026
LOLOLOL! We smiled the first time we read this, and then we laughed harder and harder every time we read 'I'd like to buy 2 cracks'.
That's going to do it for us this week, friends. We hope you have a one crack Monday, at worst. But, hey, if you happen to have two crack Monday, take solace in the fact that we'll meet you here next Monday for some much-needed laughter.
Until we meme again …
Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.
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