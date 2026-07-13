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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 13, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Just when we were starting to get into the swing of the weekend, Monday had to come along and wreck the whole thing!

You know what that means out here in Twitchyland? Yep … memes. We've gathered some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this week on Twitter/X, and we want to share them with you!

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Hear! Hear!

LOL. We want a few more days in the pasture. Stupid Monday.

That was probably a Monday.

Remember last week when everyone was into soccer?

Yeah, that's all over now.

Well, that's a terrible thought … but the thought of freshly deceased Grandpa rolling up to the family reunion did get a laugh out of us.

LOL. Every parent understands.

LOLOLOL!

Someone had to say it! 😂

HAHA! We feel seen.

Yep! 😂

Awkward! LOL.

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Where do we find one of these credit card thieves? Asking for a friend.

Hey, we laughed. 😂

We've written 10-page papers that could have been expressed in two or three sentences.

You know what this Monday needs? Yep, you read our minds … a little Norm.

Ah, that's better!😂

This is ALWAYS the correct response to buffalo.

LOL.

We're going to have to try this one!

Bwahaha! 💀💀💀

We don't see the problem here. 😂

It's really hard to argue with the logic on this one.

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True story. 😂

Well done!

'No. He's a lot faster than I am!' Love it!

Been there, done that. LOL.

We're all agreed on this, right? RIGHT?!

That's just flat-out funny. 😂

LOL!

So, this thing happened this week when a guy posted an edit of the George Costanza character from Seinfeld.

First, he does look better.

Second, this one simple post triggered a tsunami of people converting George into other famous characters.

LOLOLOL!

That's actually uncanny. 😂

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We can hear him delivering these lines in our heads.

Perfect!

It's gonna be YUGE, Jerry!

Nice. The George abides.

And there it is! We never get tired of these Marco Rubio memes.

This week also brought us the sad news of Senator Graham's passing.

As with any political figure, there's a wide range of opinion on Graham's political views, but he had a great sense of humor, and we at Twitchy love that.

In fact, we're going to honor Senator Graham this week with this throwback clip to one of his many shining moments during the Kavanaugh hearings when he dealt perfectly with a crazy protester.

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You can never go wrong laughing at them. They hate that.

Rest in peace, Senator Graham.

LOLOLOL! We smiled the first time we read this, and then we laughed harder and harder every time we read 'I'd like to buy 2 cracks'.

That's going to do it for us this week, friends. We hope you have a one crack Monday, at worst. But, hey, if you happen to have two crack Monday, take solace in the fact that we'll meet you here next Monday for some much-needed laughter.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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