Monday Morning Meme Madness

Just when we were starting to get into the swing of the weekend, Monday had to come along and wreck the whole thing!

You know what that means out here in Twitchyland? Yep … memes. We've gathered some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this week on Twitter/X, and we want to share them with you!

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Hear! Hear!

Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ACNkXBN0On — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) July 6, 2026

LOL. We want a few more days in the pasture. Stupid Monday.

That was probably a Monday.

Remember last week when everyone was into soccer?

Yeah, that's all over now.

Self-driving cars means someday soon a Grandpa is going to roll up for a visit and be dead inside. pic.twitter.com/h39nfLjMZq — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) July 6, 2026

Well, that's a terrible thought … but the thought of freshly deceased Grandpa rolling up to the family reunion did get a laugh out of us.

LOL. Every parent understands.

LOLOLOL!

Someone had to say it! 😂

When you wake up from a nap in the summertime. pic.twitter.com/bXS1ACnyMz — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 7, 2026

HAHA! We feel seen.

Yep! 😂

Awkward! LOL.

“My first wife lost my credit card and I made no attempt to get it back, because the guy was spending less than she did.” 😂



- Warren Buffett pic.twitter.com/eUYQ0ax0U0 — Ronit Pereira (@CAronitpereira) July 6, 2026

Where do we find one of these credit card thieves? Asking for a friend.

Hey, we laughed. 😂

pic.twitter.com/YcyV2ME6BY — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 8, 2026

We've written 10-page papers that could have been expressed in two or three sentences.

You know what this Monday needs? Yep, you read our minds … a little Norm.

"If I order French toast, am I French?! Why assume I'm Polish just because I ordered a Polish sausage?!"



Norm Macdonald with another story… He was explaining why he hates Polish jokes… only to be reminded



"Well, first of all... it's a hardware store." 😭 https://t.co/8xSU1kRes5 pic.twitter.com/H3yQ1XENYl — | UCEE | (@stanleemichaels) July 12, 2026

Ah, that's better!😂

When it comes to buffalo, always take the lesson from the brother with NBC Montana. pic.twitter.com/kbyFtFbdm2 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 12, 2026

This is ALWAYS the correct response to buffalo.

LOL.

A clean, cute joke 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/JE9ePKXont — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) July 6, 2026

We're going to have to try this one!

Bwahaha! 💀💀💀

We don't see the problem here. 😂

It's really hard to argue with the logic on this one.

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True story. 😂

😂

You can tell their home is fun pic.twitter.com/pDJSJzBu5a — BrainDew (@BrainDew_) July 7, 2026

Well done!

'No. He's a lot faster than I am!' Love it!

Been there, done that. LOL.

We're all agreed on this, right? RIGHT?!

This is the best thing I’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/OYCEReTWwi — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 12, 2026

That's just flat-out funny. 😂

LOL!

So, this thing happened this week when a guy posted an edit of the George Costanza character from Seinfeld.

I made this to mock the modern “bald plus beard” look, but *** d****t if Costanza doesn’t look great here https://t.co/Ti02NN1agz pic.twitter.com/vdplJsO0V5 — Erik (@e_cdalton) July 6, 2026

First, he does look better.

Second, this one simple post triggered a tsunami of people converting George into other famous characters.

George Costanza if he was running for the Senate in Maine https://t.co/WeJtRhpE70 pic.twitter.com/jeijaiqPTN — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 8, 2026

LOLOLOL!

That's actually uncanny. 😂

Costanza: "That's the beauty of the light side Jerry, no attachments."

Jerry: "Do these women know that when you ask them out?"

Costanza: "I'm wearin' the robe. Everyone knows what the robe means." https://t.co/6SnkgIuR4O pic.twitter.com/8bzGFyFGV1 — Kevin Brace (@latentfidelity) July 9, 2026

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We can hear him delivering these lines in our heads.

You made a meme?

Yes Dave, I made a Bald Costanza meme

And you made how much?

My payout was 750 dollars, Dave pic.twitter.com/eRSG2YuPVn — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) July 10, 2026

Perfect!

It's gonna be YUGE, Jerry!

Nice. The George abides.

When Marco Rubio realizes he has to be the new Costanza pic.twitter.com/FEBXLdksJf — America's Nomad Nero Metaphysical edition (@Adventure_Nero) July 9, 2026

And there it is! We never get tired of these Marco Rubio memes.

This week also brought us the sad news of Senator Graham's passing.

This is how I will always remember Lindsey Graham. Right here ... with the crazy woman screaming behind him.



It became a great 'meme' for us at Twitchy, and a reminder for me personally that you always smile at people who hate you.



Nothing makes them crazier.



RIP, Sir. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/qJLN7n9AN1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 12, 2026

As with any political figure, there's a wide range of opinion on Graham's political views, but he had a great sense of humor, and we at Twitchy love that.

In fact, we're going to honor Senator Graham this week with this throwback clip to one of his many shining moments during the Kavanaugh hearings when he dealt perfectly with a crazy protester.

I WITNESSED BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM IRL



Graham was walking to his car. Protesters followed him screaming that they would remove him from office.



Graham spins around & says: “Well, please move to South Carolina."



Then looks back at me & smiles.



Cryinghttps://t.co/3LuzaR6Adh pic.twitter.com/J8mI2X8b2u — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2018

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You can never go wrong laughing at them. They hate that.

Rest in peace, Senator Graham.

LOLOLOL! We smiled the first time we read this, and then we laughed harder and harder every time we read 'I'd like to buy 2 cracks'.

That's going to do it for us this week, friends. We hope you have a one crack Monday, at worst. But, hey, if you happen to have two crack Monday, take solace in the fact that we'll meet you here next Monday for some much-needed laughter.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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