I Will NOT Tolerate You! Justine Bateman DECIMATES Rashida Tlaib for Her Speech...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Garbage Time: Coach Kamala Delivers Platitudinous Pep Talk to Locker Room Full of...
VIP
NAZI-ing the Signs: Ro Khanna Claims Graham Platner’s Numerous Negatives Snuck Up on...
Dem Cory Booker Shares Fond Memories of Lindsey Graham in Online Video But...
I Believe I Can Fly: Video Captures Yellowstone Tourist Hurled Into the Air...
Chad Pergram Places Graham's Passing Into Historical Perspective
'These People Are So F-ing Stupid!' James Carville Posts WILD Rant Against Frankenstein's...
Report: House GOP Eyes Budget in Wake of Lindsey Graham's Passing
Mitt Romney Remembers Sen. Lindsey Graham With Ukraine on the Brain
DataRepublican Continues DECONSTRUCTING Candace Owens, This Time Taking Her Kirk Con/Grift...
VIP
Spencer Pratt Knows What DSA REALLY Stands for and BAHAHA
HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety'...
Never FAILS: Rest in Hell Trends After Graham Passes; Lefties Remind Us of...

Spencer Pratt Gives Gavin Newsom a Self-Awareness Check for the Ages After His Attempt to Shame Elon Musk

Doug P. | 8:50 AM on July 13, 2026
Twitchy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is among Democrats who support high taxation but who are opposed to human nature and common sense, because those two things are what make their policies backfire. Wealthy businesses and individuals are leaving Newsom's state because of the economic conditions Democrats have created, but the Dems will take credit for their success while criticizing those people.

Advertisement

Newsom took that very approach with Elon Musk and even tried to take some credit for his huge success: 

First off, Newsom needs to examine exactly why Musk waved bye-bye to his state.

And Musk certainly isn't alone. 

Spencer Pratt compared and contrasted Newsom and Musk, and the California governor should just take all the seats: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Ouch! Newsom really had that coming. 

Greg Abbott might be one of Gavin Newsom's biggest fans. 

Musk would really like somebody to look into that, which is another reason Gavin doesn't like him. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
I Will NOT Tolerate You! Justine Bateman DECIMATES Rashida Tlaib for Her Speech Threatening America (Vid)
Sam J.
Garbage Time: Coach Kamala Delivers Platitudinous Pep Talk to Locker Room Full of WNBA Players
Warren Squire
'These People Are So F-ing Stupid!' James Carville Posts WILD Rant Against Frankenstein's Monster
Grateful Calvin
DataRepublican Continues DECONSTRUCTING Candace Owens, This Time Taking Her Kirk Con/Grift APART (Thread)
Sam J.
I Believe I Can Fly: Video Captures Yellowstone Tourist Hurled Into the Air by Charging Bison
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement