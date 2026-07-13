Spencer Pratt Gives Gavin Newsom a Self-Awareness Check for the Ages After His Attempt to Shame Elon Musk

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is among Democrats who support high taxation but who are opposed to human nature and common sense, because those two things are what make their policies backfire. Wealthy businesses and individuals are leaving Newsom's state because of the economic conditions Democrats have created, but the Dems will take credit for their success while criticizing those people.

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Newsom took that very approach with Elon Musk and even tried to take some credit for his huge success:

Gavin Newsom Says Elon Musk is ‘Turning His Back’ on California



“Regulation in California created the conditions that allowed him to take the risk to become the multi-billionaire, maybe trillionaire, that he’s become … Now he’s turning his back on the state that promoted him.” pic.twitter.com/09FLRMYynC — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 13, 2026

First off, Newsom needs to examine exactly why Musk waved bye-bye to his state.

California turned its back on Elon. pic.twitter.com/ja8a66Q3Qg — Jollyradar 🏴‍☠️ (@jollyradar) July 13, 2026

And Musk certainly isn't alone.

Spencer Pratt compared and contrasted Newsom and Musk, and the California governor should just take all the seats:

The guy who can’t even build 1 foot of train tracks with $120 Bn and 7 years in office is trying to take shots at the guy who is landing rocket ships backwards and catching them in midair with chopsticks?

Ok, bro. https://t.co/euMu8Y9bL0 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 13, 2026

Ouch! Newsom really had that coming.

Instead of running for president Gavin should run for governor of Texas. Look at all the jobs he created in that state. pic.twitter.com/ktSdq5PX15 — Nathaniel Greer (@Cenestrad) July 13, 2026

Greg Abbott might be one of Gavin Newsom's biggest fans.

The big question is: Where did the 120 billion taxpayer dollars go that was earmarked for the high speed rail? https://t.co/q0iRGGOdDX — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) July 13, 2026

Musk would really like somebody to look into that, which is another reason Gavin doesn't like him.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

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