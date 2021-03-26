Great news, everyone! Thanks to the strong leadership of President Joe Biden, K-8 schools are reopening!

Wow! First, Joe Biden was poised to meet his “100 vaccines in 100 days goal” ahead of schedule:

And now the schools are reopening? Is there anything that man can’t do?

Turns out there’s actually quite a bit he can’t do. Including being intellectually honest:

Trending

Pretty neat trick, huh?

Seriously, are we supposed to be impressed by Joe Biden meeting his “goal”?

Good point.

Parting evergreen tweet:

We all make mistakes. What’s important is that you learn from them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 100 daysgoalJoe BidenK-8reopeningschool reopeningsschoolsteachers unions