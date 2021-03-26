Great news, everyone! Thanks to the strong leadership of President Joe Biden, K-8 schools are reopening!

I set a goal to have the majority of K-8 schools reopened within my first 100 days. And I’m happy to report, we’re on track to meet and exceed that goal. pic.twitter.com/v8mDsGAkoA — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2021

Wow! First, Joe Biden was poised to meet his “100 vaccines in 100 days goal” ahead of schedule:

NBC News: President Biden is poised to meet the goal of delivering 100 million COVID vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office as early as today, more than 40 days ahead of schedule. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 18, 2021

And now the schools are reopening? Is there anything that man can’t do?

Turns out there’s actually quite a bit he can’t do. Including being intellectually honest:

This is gaslighting. His "goal" is already reached. They act like it isn't so the big union districts that remain closed don't look like the outliers they are. https://t.co/ELR3oBBf4B — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 26, 2021

Pretty neat trick, huh?

This was literally already a thing https://t.co/OAHvHPLtKh — CaptainCavalier (@Cavalier1246) March 26, 2021

All the "goals" you set were things that were already on track to happen, thanks to Trump. https://t.co/jTzHaRdEfk — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) March 26, 2021

Goals are easy to accomplish when someone else already did the work. We’re already past that marker, Joe, thanks largely to Republican governors. https://t.co/tpdZp6ZwC5 — Henry (@_HMSP) March 26, 2021

I set a goal to have my children turn one year older in the next year. I’m happy to report we’re on track to meet that goal. #BidenGoals https://t.co/Hqyk3LMwpP — Michael Jolley (@UTJolley) March 26, 2021

Seriously, are we supposed to be impressed by Joe Biden meeting his “goal”?

Set as many goals as you want, until you get the guts to put the teachers union in their place you’ll never get there. https://t.co/wOTf5aAt4t — William Riley (@William50858431) March 26, 2021

Good point.

Parting evergreen tweet:

I voted for this guy and I am so embarrassed. https://t.co/kn38WkMJLn — Лёня (Ph.D) (@ethics13) March 26, 2021

We all make mistakes. What’s important is that you learn from them.