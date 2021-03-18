MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin is very pleased to report that NBC News is very pleased to report that under Joe Biden’s magnificent leadership, America is poised to have reached the goal of 100 million COVID19 vaccinations in 100 days, over 40 days ahead of schedule!

NBC News: President Biden is poised to meet the goal of delivering 100 million COVID vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office as early as today, more than 40 days ahead of schedule. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 18, 2021

But this wasn’t just any goal; this was a goal that literally anyone with a rudimentary understanding of math knew was attainable thanks to the goals set by the previous administration!

Wait, that means … why should we be applauding Joe Biden again?

Does anyone really fall for this? https://t.co/0WuVUiSl3i — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 18, 2021

Yes. Yes they do.

Here are just a few:

Competent governing matters https://t.co/29OqSieywJ — B Knapp (@bestKNAPPever) March 18, 2021

Amazing what someone can do with the presidency when they don't watch tv and goof off all day. https://t.co/2IilknQapt — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) March 18, 2021

An elected official doing his job. How refreshing. https://t.co/TKW75OWAbU — ATrampNamedOline (@MzShugah) March 18, 2021

A leader that knows how to lead. Imagine that! https://t.co/vNYJ7nW9UT — Dwhat? (@dwhat_pendl14) March 18, 2021

It’s nice to have an overachiever in the WH instead of a dumb, disgusting grifter!!! 🙂 https://t.co/gJn7i0nEYR — Stayin’ Alive Fritzy 😷💉😷 (@Fritzy500) March 18, 2021

Imagine- doing such an effective job that you are 40 days ahead of your target date, instead of promising huge outcomes, then making excuses and never delivering anything! https://t.co/OyEG2SLvFK — Jeanette ZP (@PollockJeanette) March 18, 2021

Yeah, Joe Biden only makes promises he can keep!

Which was obvious from the trends in January, and why this was a ridiculous goal from the outset https://t.co/E6Bbs4NrO5 — Greg (@GregNoleFan) March 18, 2021

Yeah. The mendacity of this tweet abounds. Biden may have helped on the periphery, but this trajectory was set in stone before he ever took office. https://t.co/OlF6t4HaAU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 18, 2021

All he had to do was promise a goal we were already on target to hit when he took office! https://t.co/7cl2DqWQ4f — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 18, 2021

That’s what happens when you set a low goal and have a complicit media willing to go along with it https://t.co/iaDogWYOfV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 18, 2021

When you set the easiest goal you can…. you usually meet it https://t.co/57pXrKmJvJ — Camie Cam (@cam_mason) March 18, 2021

And Joe Biden set the best easiest goal he could. Such president. Much leader.

Biden is so good he also met his school reopening goal before he even took office. https://t.co/Ku5hnTPIEz — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 18, 2021

Joe Biden is just that good, you guys.

I have met my goal of eating breakfast! — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 18, 2021

I like underpromising and overdelivering. It can be frustrating at the outset, but is satisfying in the end. https://t.co/G0exi5iNr3 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 18, 2021

It sure is!

“Sources say the toughest part will be not tripping on his dick on the way down the stairs.” https://t.co/vCZvAT9jpo — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) March 18, 2021

If Joe really puts his mind to it, there’s nothing he can’t accomplish!