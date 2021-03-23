Gun control proponents frequently claim to be against gun violence, but we can’t help but notice the way they salivate over mass shootings. To them, these shootings aren’t so much tragedies as they are opportunities to push their agendas and promote a narrative that best suits the Left’s causes.

And one of the Left’s favorite narratives these days is that all violence is ultimately caused by white supremacist ideology.

So it should come as no surprise whatsoever that lefties were citing yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store as evidence that white supremacist violence is on the rise:

Here's your headline: White Terrorist Shooting People in Boulder, CO — John Jackson – 桜の侍 (@johnjhacking) March 22, 2021

Has another white supremacist terrorist brought hell to Earth? White supremacism is a serious problem throughout the globe and something needs to be done about it. Boulder https://t.co/HENispf3sJ — Florence Batt (@ILuvLewisHam) March 23, 2021

Aurora, CO – 12 dead, white male shooter escorted out alive. Charleston, SC – 9 dead, white male shooter escorted out alive. Atlanta, GA – 8 dead, white male shooter escorted out alive. Boulder, CO – 10 dead, white male shooter escorted out alive. See a trend? — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 23, 2021

The shooter in Boulder is mostly likely some white supremacist neo nazi. Hell, most non gang related mass shooters are right wing extremists — sleepy_gutt (@GuttSleepy) March 22, 2021

Extremely tired of people's lives depending on whether a white man with an AR-15 is having a good day or not. — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) March 23, 2021

it's always an angry white man. always. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) March 23, 2021

The Boulder shooter is a white man, so get ready to hear people use the same mental health, bad day, and addiction arguments to negate the fact that he is a White Supremacist and terrorist that killed 7 people because that's America for you. Guns matter more than lives. — BackupTasha🇬🇲🇺🇸 (WEAR A MASK) (@ABackuptasha) March 22, 2021

I dont know what color this maniac in Boulder that went on a shooting spree is. Or his motivation. Dont know anything about the people killed or fallen officer. But Im pretty damn sure this will be white supremacist that Trump told to kill( pick a race ) . — Eric Johnson (@ericjohnson510) March 23, 2021

Lots more where those came from. Including this one from journalist and “activist against Islamophobia” C.J. Werleman:

The suspected gunman in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting is a white guy. Seven reported dead! Cue “mental issues,” “bad day,” “parking dispute,” or anything else other than what he most likely is – a white domestic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/v0ukqWtIVN — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 22, 2021

We’re still waiting for more information, but now that the suspect has reportedly been identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (or some variation of that name) …

#BoulderColorado gunman identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa and is believed to have acted alone, authorities say. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 23, 2021

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada is being charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, and police say he is in stable condition after suffering a leg injury and will be transported to the Boulder County Jail soon. — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) March 23, 2021

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado. According to the Boulder County DA, the suspect has "lived most of his life in the United States" — Patrick Chalvire (@PatC_Alexander) March 23, 2021

That was fast. Facebook just took down the profile of the accused Boulder shooter, Ahmad Al-Alissa, but not before @thedailybeast grabbed a photo from it. He had been a jock at a local high school. I didn't see anything offensive. Why not leave it up?https://t.co/CCgLT4GGfN — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) March 23, 2021

… we’re wondering if maybe C.J. and friends jumped the gun, so to speak, when the pre-emptively proclaimed the Boulder shooting suspect to be a white guy.

reality: Boulder Police have identified the shooter in yesterday's violence at King Soopers as 21-year-old Ahmad Alyssa media narrative: pic.twitter.com/E3TsaefO4A — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 23, 2021

And now you know why they waited a full day before releasing his name https://t.co/PmdRIQ7BgW — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 23, 2021

Huh.

Just here to see how this tweet will play out now that they released the suspect as Ahmad Alyssa. pic.twitter.com/BQWSsvKrGu — Brandon Ramos (@im_anonhuman) March 23, 2021

Welp, waiting for the apologies for your racist comments. pic.twitter.com/t2eJ8zDUZT — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) March 23, 2021

Any honest person would delete, or amend, this dumpster fire of a tweet. https://t.co/w6SXISvsc1 — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 23, 2021

If Werleman does any of those things, don’t expect any sort of apology or mea culpa. That’s just not how he rolls.

The easiest way to demonstrate you don't actually care about a tragedy is to tweet some bullshit that fits your narrative. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 23, 2021

Nailed it. And C.J. Werleman illustrates that perfectly.

Anyway, worth considering:

A Facebook page that appears to have belonged to suspected Colorado shooter Ahmad Al Issa was just taken down. The last public posts were in September 2020. The posts referenced Allah. He also posted in Sept. 2019 that he #NeedAGirlfriend. (1/x) pic.twitter.com/gGkTivnG2d — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 23, 2021

He also posted in solidarity with the victims of the Nov. 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. How does someone go from condemning terrorist attacks to conducting one of his own? Too bad the Facebook profile was taken down. Thanks, Facebook. (2/x) pic.twitter.com/hhnjBZtfmY — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 23, 2021

Bottom line is that, from what I saw on the profile, there wasn't information pointing to a motive. Just because he's got a middle eastern name doesn't point to a motive. Just because he was posting messages about Allah doesn't point to a motive. (3/x) — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 23, 2021

Just because he apparently had trouble finding a girlfriend doesn't point to a motive. Anyone claiming the above facts from the Facebook page prove a motive are selling you a narrative. Last posts were in Sept. 2020. A lot can happen in 7 months. (4/4) — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 23, 2021

Parting reminder:

Sometimes it pays to wait for the facts. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 23, 2021

Maybe lefty jackasses like C.J. Werleman should try that sometime.