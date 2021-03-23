Multiple people were killed last night in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Unfortunately, as is so often the case, gun control proponents can’t even wait until the bodies are cold before attempting to use the shooting for political ends. And there’s something particularly egregious about the way Elizabeth Warren is using it:

Now that Democrats have a Senate majority, they want to get rid of the filibuster. But they know full well that they can’t sell others on it with logical arguments.

So shameless Dems like Elizabeth Warren are resorting to fear instead. “We need to eliminate the filibuster to prevent more mass shootings from happening.” The logic there is highly flawed, at best. At worst, it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest and downright malicious.

And Warren knows exactly what she’s doing.

Trending

Elizabeth Warren is actively preying on people with this. She’s literally trying to terrify Americans into believing that, for our own protection, we need to surrender our right to self-defense.

We’d ask Elizabeth Warren which laws would have prevented this shooting, but we already know the answer. And so does she.

Warren doesn’t want laws; she wants confiscation.

Bingo.

Elizabeth Warren is advocating for a pure political power grab. A power grab that won’t solve any problems, but will most definitely create a host of new ones — including for Democrats.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BoulderElizabeth Warrenfilibustergun violencemass shooting