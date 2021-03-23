Multiple people were killed last night in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Unfortunately, as is so often the case, gun control proponents can’t even wait until the bodies are cold before attempting to use the shooting for political ends. And there’s something particularly egregious about the way Elizabeth Warren is using it:

Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn't end. And things won't get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support. What are we waiting for – another tragedy? — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 23, 2021

Now that Democrats have a Senate majority, they want to get rid of the filibuster. But they know full well that they can’t sell others on it with logical arguments.

So shameless Dems like Elizabeth Warren are resorting to fear instead. “We need to eliminate the filibuster to prevent more mass shootings from happening.” The logic there is highly flawed, at best. At worst, it’s incredibly intellectually dishonest and downright malicious.

And Warren knows exactly what she’s doing.

And here we go, hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. https://t.co/exGFM08SZw — MC 🇺🇸 (@MCOriginalist) March 23, 2021

When you try to cash in on a mass shooting to pass H.R. 1. 🥴 https://t.co/EpOWQyZVv0 — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 23, 2021

Criminals and mentals don’t obey gun safety legislation.

You simply want confiscation. SAY IT.

You want to take Rights from 99.99% of Americans who DO safely use firearms. You are basically a tyrant who has a Constitution problem. https://t.co/mG8PkyraFi — George (@TexGEOas) March 23, 2021

She doesn't know the motive, the weapons used, or how they were acquired. The bodies aren't even cold yet and she's grandstanding on their graves for political points. Sick people. https://t.co/CqVI8ADKS1 — Andrew Amarone (@andrew_amarone) March 23, 2021

Elizabeth Warren is actively preying on people with this. She’s literally trying to terrify Americans into believing that, for our own protection, we need to surrender our right to self-defense.

Someone tell this moron that Colorado already has the gun laws she said would have stopped the shooting in Colorado. https://t.co/36DnqQwR56 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2021

But but… it'll stop shootings in other places!" Most of these crimes occur in places that already have the laws idiots like @SenWarren say will stop these shootings. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2021

We’d ask Elizabeth Warren which laws would have prevented this shooting, but we already know the answer. And so does she.

Warren doesn’t want laws; she wants confiscation.

Gotta love how you a), mix different pet projects as one and the same (the filibuster you yourself used no problem when you were minority, and gun control), and b), pretend the laws you talk about weren’t already in place where this happened. #hypocritehttps://t.co/A3nVZ2lR9N — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) March 23, 2021

A "huge majority" does not support this. https://t.co/4f02Jsi3T5 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 23, 2021

If Americans wanted this so badly, you wouldn’t have to nuke the filibuster to take their rights away. https://t.co/5pfyi0zWFF — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 23, 2021

Bingo.

Elizabeth Warren is advocating for a pure political power grab. A power grab that won’t solve any problems, but will most definitely create a host of new ones — including for Democrats.

speaking of Colorado, Columbine occurred during the last assault weapons ban so acting like this would be a panacea is misleading to say the least https://t.co/Jt9NOdLdHt — cc (@cc_fla) March 23, 2021