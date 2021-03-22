We don’t know much about this active shooter situation in Boulder, Colo., especially the extent of any casualties or injuries.

We have seen video of a body lying on the ground and also a photo of a shirtless man being led away by authorities, but we’ll refrain from posting those until we know more.

We hadn’t even considered the possibility, but Kurt Eichenwald says we must entertain the possibility that it could have been anti-masker violence.

Seriously?

We’ll update this breaking news post as more information is available.

 

