We don’t know much about this active shooter situation in Boulder, Colo., especially the extent of any casualties or injuries.

Footage shows authorities responding to active shooter situation at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado: “The entire building is surrounded. You need to surrender.” https://t.co/BD6ErPL8mz pic.twitter.com/4ASETSih5V — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2021

MORE: Officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, law enforcement source tells @ABC News; when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them. There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available. https://t.co/1tb9YTO0j6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2021

Authorities responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. A man was taken out of the store in handcuffs by police. There was no immediate word on any injuries. https://t.co/5Vhb6eaCdr — The Associated Press (@AP) March 22, 2021

LIVE COVERAGE: ''Active shooter'' reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police say. There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available. (KMGH-TV) https://t.co/H7VY0Px9KY — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2021

Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021

We have seen video of a body lying on the ground and also a photo of a shirtless man being led away by authorities, but we’ll refrain from posting those until we know more.

We hadn’t even considered the possibility, but Kurt Eichenwald says we must entertain the possibility that it could have been anti-masker violence.

King Soopers in Boulder requires customers to wear a mask. Was a shooting there today. A man was arrested, maybe shooter, wasn't wearing a mask. I seriously hope this doesnt end up being anti-masker violence. This country is so insane that this possibility has to be considered. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 22, 2021

This is irresponsible as fuck — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) March 22, 2021

It’s the old “I need to broadcast my hot take regardless of its basis” compulsion affecting so many Twitterati. — Virtu & Fortuna (@Virtu_e_Fortuna) March 22, 2021

Kurt have you considered not tweeting — Bryan Kilpatrick (@RockyMountainBK) March 22, 2021

He also was naked except for underwear so…. The truth is that we don't know yet. Maybe mask speculation isn't necessary. — 🌊 slightly disgruntled hippie 🌊 (@lulalacroix) March 22, 2021

I have to admit, this was my first thought. — Prunella (@prunella) March 22, 2021

Not just considered…it was my first thought, which is absolutely ridiculous. — Aimee Catherine (@just34me) March 22, 2021

Seriously?

Log off, dude. — Judy (@JudgyJoodz) March 22, 2021

Dont fucking speculate this early Kurt, Jesus — nonbinary potato (@sadpoastingusa) March 22, 2021

Didnt speculate at all. I stated that it is horrible that this possibility even has to be considered. That alone has meaning about America. It is something that would never have to be thought about in any other country. Even those with anti-maskers aren't also packed with guns. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 22, 2021

Maybe wait a little and see before guessing — Matt Birnbaum (@BirnbaumMatt) March 22, 2021

Not guessing. Pointing out how horrible it is that this idea is even a possibility. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 22, 2021

Why would you suggest this when there is no info yet? Good Lord. — Clifton Hall (@gstpulldn) March 22, 2021

You should delete this. This is extremely irresponsible. — Taylor Schumann (@taylorsschumann) March 22, 2021

We’ll update this breaking news post as more information is available.