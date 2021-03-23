It’s been illuminating — though not unexpected — to watch the Left’s narrative surrounding yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, evolve.

When the shooter’s motives and identity were unknown, liberals felt free to assign blame to a white man motivated by white supremacy and to use the shooting as evidence that white supremacist ideology is responsible for most of the violence in America today.

But ever since the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suddenly, it’s wrong to draw any attention to the perpetrator’s race or ethnicity.

That’s certainly what Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is going with:

The shooter's race or ethnicity seems front and center when they aren’t white. Otherwise, it’s just a mentally ill young man having a bad day. Narratives drive our responses to awful crimes committed against innocent people, pay attention to these responses and who is targeted. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 23, 2021

So, narratives are only bad if they hurt non-whites? We’re not suggesting that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is representative of all Muslims or Middle Easterners, because that would be bigoted and wrong. So why isn’t it bigoted or wrong to assume that one violent white man embodies the white supremacist culture that purportedly plagues our country and that violent white men aren’t held accountable for their violence?

Notice that Ilhan Omar hasn’t sent out any tweets condemning all the people who baselessly advanced the narrative that the Boulder shooter was an angry white supremacist. And there were many of them.

But in the tweet above, she is literally suggesting that people don’t focus on a shooter’s race or ethnicity when the shooter is white.

Based on the coverage I have seen and the tweets I have read, this tweet sounds like it comes from an alternate universe. https://t.co/aGz16nrhK5 pic.twitter.com/8CYnIOMCWH — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 23, 2021

Usually the opposite actually — Daniel and 436 others (@ChevelleSS_1970) March 23, 2021

this is, literally, backwards. — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) March 23, 2021

Lefties were obsessed with the Boulder shooter’s whiteness, and he isn’t even white!

Ehhh seems to go both ways pic.twitter.com/inToQ2Fx1T — Nick Tuel (@lulu27953) March 23, 2021

Sorry, which side flooded social media with the alleged race of the shooter yesterday? Which side joyously wished the shooter was white all day so they could push their personal narrative? Which side after realizing they were wrong, tells everyone to now shut up ab race? The left https://t.co/bM9XaIAvrK — Devin Minniear (@Devin_Minniear) March 23, 2021

Woke liberals like Ilhan Omar have no problem impugning an entire race of people for the actions of one. Because woke liberals like Ilhan Omar are hypocrites.