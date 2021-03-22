Good news, everyone! You no longer have to believe your lying eyes and ears, because there is no crisis at the border.

Just take it from Bill Kristol:

There is no crisis at the border. There is a recurring problem at the border, which is being addressed, and which could be considerably ameliorated by a sensible and humane overhaul of our immigration policies and practices, practices the Trump administration made worse. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2021

So, the crisis isn’t really a crisis, per se, but it is a recurring problem that is ultimately Donald Trump’s fault?

Glad we’ve cleared that up. Or, rather, glad we’ve cleared up that Bill Kristol is a shameless liberal apologist and hack.

This is just factually incorrect. https://t.co/B9rhvBRHBt pic.twitter.com/1yGucdpJoM — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 22, 2021

Your tweet is factually incorrect. Let’s set the record straight: https://t.co/CipebaXpno — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 22, 2021

For a senior citizen, Bill Kristol carries an impressive amount of water for Joe Biden’s administration.

Wrong on everything. 1) Trump's policies worked and contrary to media reporting, were humane.

2) what's happening now is unique and not routine

3) It's a direct consequence of abandoning Trump's policies.

4) Bill Kristol was always a Democrat. https://t.co/08nXGpOD8S — Philibuster (@philllosoraptor) March 22, 2021

you spelled Biden Administration wrong https://t.co/prlnFfgkYf — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) March 22, 2021

it's hard to tell a Bill Kristol tweet from someone at Media matters https://t.co/6gBGAAwMPN — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 22, 2021

Seriously.

I can't imagine the amount of hard cash Mr Kristol is raking in off this grift. https://t.co/4JDRonVppD — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 22, 2021