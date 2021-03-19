Today, President Joe Biden stumbled and fell three times while climbing up the stairs into Air Force One.

If this had happened to President Donald Trump, we’d have wall-to-wall network coverage. We pretty much did when Donald Trump did far less:

And now, like many others, Drew Holden’s wondering when media firefighters and usual suspects are gonna race to the scene of Joe Biden’s mishap:

@ChrisCillizza, are we getting a 2,000 word story on Biden’s stumble? pic.twitter.com/zGtIPMD608 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

They fact checked the weather when Trump walked down a ramp guys does anyone remember this. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

Trump walked down a ramp weird and we had a full blown media panic attack. pic.twitter.com/s0UYzsfbrX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

The media weren’t the only ones trying to capitalize on that stuff:

Can someone ask @ProjectLincoln if “there’s something seriously wrong” with Biden’s health? Do “the American people need to know” or are we not doing that this time? pic.twitter.com/1Ut27sSHgE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

Difficult to hear the Lincoln Project over the sound of all those crickets.

I expect the NYT to have a whole story speculating on Biden’s health after he fell three times walking up the steps. pic.twitter.com/8pYjOtBgjI — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 19, 2021

Ha! Good one, Eddie.

Can't wait for Darcy/Cilizza/Stelter to start whining about how much Fox is covering this pic.twitter.com/NjZV0CUcAi — Psaki Bomb (@Sowzees) March 19, 2021

Yeah, see, that scenario is much more likely.

The entire news industry turned into Fox News for Democrats years ago. https://t.co/6XjX5rkmyz — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) March 19, 2021

It’ll be a cold day in hell before the media give Joe Biden the treatment they gave Donald Trump.

You bet CNN's Chris Cillizza was all up in arms over Trump's West Point visit, telling Brianna Keilar that it was a big deal and a big concern because "Trump is 74 years old" and "we know so little about" his "past medical history" pic.twitter.com/ZtIet6eaqH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

Ice-cold.

Going to be an interesting test of the media that ran “Trump grabs handrail” headlines to see how they handle Biden falling down on the stairs. Every news organization is entitled to its own editorial judgment, but if you set the precedent… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 19, 2021

They set a lousy precedent. And it’s going to come back to bite them.

When even Byers can't ignore the blatant hypocrisy… https://t.co/Tju0W9X6Hy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 19, 2021

They sure are.