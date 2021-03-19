We’ve all tripped on our way up the stairs. It happens to the best of us.

But when it happens to Joe Biden, a lot more people pay attention:

.@POTUS stumbles as he walks up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a trip to Atlanta, pic.twitter.com/rRC2mdiLbF — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 19, 2021

President Biden stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One

pic.twitter.com/t959EPMHpu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

Biden just fell going up the steps to Air force One… pic.twitter.com/MT8kpX1huH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021

It actually gets worse:

Boarding Air Force One at @Andrews_JBA, @POTUS "fell about half way up steps," according to print pool reporter @robcrilly. "He regained his feet and appeared to fall again." Radio pooler @FrancoOrdonez describes it as "a brief stumble." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 19, 2021

Yikes.

Now, as we mentioned above, this sort of thing happens to everyone, so it’s not necessarily fair to pile on Joe Biden for this. Plus, he was wearing a mask, which likely obstructed his view.

tbh i do this every time i run up stairs so far be it from me to dunk on Biden for this one https://t.co/rm6mjNivsx — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 19, 2021

But we’d be foolish to deny the seriousness of the situation. Biden is, after all, almost 80 years old. At his age, even seemingly mild falls can prove to be life-threatening.

Amazing to see many of us conservatives practically pleading to (as a result) get KH in office asap instead of watching this inhumane nightmare unfold before our eyes. Meanwhile the amoral dems will try to keep him alive and functional as long as possible so KH gets 2 terms — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 19, 2021

This wasn't funny during the campaign.

It's not funny now.

It was never funny. We are still human beings and many of us have watched our elders fall into this kind of decline. It's just gross. — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 19, 2021

@JoeSilverman7 Watch his left foot as he walks with AF officer. Almost like his foot is sliding/dropping especially when he stops. His walk is really concerning. https://t.co/L6GDcUfThI — PB Firearms (@FirearmsPB) March 19, 2021

He looks so frail just walking in a straight line, honestly thought he was gonna need help https://t.co/LI3y1Gq8aA — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 19, 2021

The Biden Administration is god damn elder abuse. https://t.co/eRSU4SaiCK — Prophet Yeetimus (@ProphetYeetimus) March 19, 2021

Their insistence that he’s fine may have devastating international consequences. — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) March 19, 2021

When’s it going to be time to stop making excuses for Joe Biden and start taking his health seriously?

This is unfair. He has a stutter. https://t.co/YU3rRtgInk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021

Narrator: It’s not just a stutter.

Joe Biden saying Kamala is president then falling down some stairs This is just the last 24 hours — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 19, 2021

Air Force One

Joe Biden Zero https://t.co/GtoQJO6bPz — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) March 19, 2021

This incident should be driving the news cycle for at least the next week. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Trump once held a glass of water with two hands and the mainstream media ran endless pieces on how he was unfit for office. Here’s Joe Biden falling up the stairs… https://t.co/MVBCHXln0M — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 19, 2021

If this had happened in the previous administration, it would get blanket coverage on CNN and would be part of every late night TV host's monologue. https://t.co/lNCfPkhXUV — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) March 19, 2021

Gerald Ford was hounded for his entire presidency over less. And Ford didn't reach Biden's age until 1991. https://t.co/oqnEs27xnV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 19, 2021

Does he get the Gerald Ford Treatment, or nah? https://t.co/fmj9tOP9HM — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) March 19, 2021

Guess we’ll just have to tune into SNL to find out.

"Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on." — Joe Biden on Donald Trump https://t.co/40lQD9ZN7z — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 19, 2021

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump's ramp walk at West Point and claims he's stronger: "Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on." pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

There’s certainly plenty material for all the alleged comedians to work with.

And the professional comedians lament that they just can't come up with an angle on this guy. He's comedy-proof! https://t.co/r37TsQk1lG — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 19, 2021

In all seriousness, we hope that the president is all right.

And we hope that the people whose role is to care about him decide to start doing so soon.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.