Looks like the White House is getting a jump on the spring cleaning:

EXCLUSIVE: Biden White House sandbags staffers, sidelines dozens for pot use https://t.co/yahy7dk01b — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 19, 2021

Biden White House fires staffers over past marijuana use: report https://t.co/ZY9VA79VDI pic.twitter.com/kmoaqnl629 — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2021

More from the Daily Beast:

Dozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation. The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House. In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.

Huh.

So that's why the German Shepherd attacked a staffer. https://t.co/HnFzB2HQ2M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021

It all makes sense now.

afraid a stoner might tell the truth in weak moment — P-E-Z (@pez1963) March 19, 2021

That would also makes sense.

But here’s the official White House spin from Jen Psaki:

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1372921408339259394

As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use. The bottom line is this: of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 19, 2021

Kamala Harris to the young staffers thrown out of the White House for marijuana use: pic.twitter.com/5HM9m6u5zv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021

Kamala Harris marching the young staffers who smoked weed out of the White House straight to Gitmo pic.twitter.com/H8lTQjPb3x — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021

And speaking of Kamala Harris …

It really is like Kamala is president. https://t.co/HnFzB2HQ2M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021

Kamala setting the tone already https://t.co/2PK6eFkotv — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 19, 2021

Yep. Kamala Harris loves to mete out punishments that don’t fit the crime.

lol what did they think would happen with a cop as VP?https://t.co/jI21eylgeT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/eDE7exaVpQ — Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 19, 2021

What’s interesting about this, though, is that the White House apparently thinks our memories are as sieve-like as Joe Biden’s.

Because we can recall when Kamala Harris thought a history that included smoking weed was actually pretty cool:

So the VP is gone also? — Ponojr (@Ponojr1) March 19, 2021

Will Kamala be fired too? — Nova (@Nova_talks) March 19, 2021

Kamala be getting demoted for past marijuana use I take it? pic.twitter.com/YX0sfKuRPr — Damian🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@Svg_Snowman) March 19, 2021

Fire Kamala. She admitted she smoked weed while listening to snoop in college 🤡 https://t.co/iejyRH3MWa — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) March 19, 2021

Well, back when Kamala Harris made that “admission,” some people noted that her story didn’t quite add up:

Kamala Harris claims to have smoked pot in college while listening to Tupac and Snoop. Tupac's first album came out in 1991.

Snoop's first album came out in 1993. Kamala Harris graduated college in 1986. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/8BU0h27I12 — victim of capitalism memorial (@joshieecs) February 11, 2019

You said you smoked weed while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg. They released their first tracks while you were the DDA in Alameda. This would imply you were smoking weed as DDA and at the same time sending others to jail for smoking weed??? Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/slesuE7rm9 — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) February 12, 2019

And now, the White House is punishing staffers for past marijuana use, even if they were using it in states where it was legal.

Since the White House is firing staffers for prior marijuana use, are they going to explain the timeline of Kamala Harris admitting to smoking weed and listening to music that was released after she was already an Assitant DA in California? Or nah? — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2021

Because either she was being a fake ass poser during that radio interview or she admitted to smoking weed when she was literally putting people in jail for posessing weed. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2021

Either way, it’s a bad look for Kamala Harris. And ultimately a bad look for the White house.

Imagine getting fired or suspended from your job in the White House for acknowledging past weed smoking when prior Presidents have acknowledged they've done that (and more severe narcotics) as has the current Vice President (they did it when it was actually illegal). https://t.co/qIligTEkty — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021