It’s been a while since we last checked in with Seth Abramson, Newsweek columnist and master of the drawn-out Resistance Twitter threads that use a lot of words without actually saying anything.
So, just for funsies, let’s see what he’s been up to lately.
Here’s a great tweet from earlier this week:
I just saw a clip of Joe Biden spryly exiting Air Force One in Philadelphia, and I was suddenly reminded of the totally bonkers fact that the GOP has tried to question his health after years of calling an obese man who doctored his medical records the picture of physical stamina.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 16, 2021
Did Seth Abramson see this clip of Joe Biden from today?
Another angle pic.twitter.com/BQkfn9eRcQ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021
Call us crazy, but for such a spry guy, Joe Biden looks decidedly … not spry. The explanation from the White House we’ve gotten for his fall is literally that the wind blew him over. Three times.
This tweet didn't even last three whole days. lol
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 19, 2021
Care to reconsider? https://t.co/M3yzRfADU6
— Greg 🏳️🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) March 19, 2021
Seth today: https://t.co/BI8Dp8ITwi pic.twitter.com/iWbhlxg7rl
— David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 19, 2021
https://t.co/MNxm6uZLq3 pic.twitter.com/xg3ZNgAuOr
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 19, 2021
This aged well. https://t.co/4nRjstErBo
— Karen Tifa (@KarenTifa) March 19, 2021
Aged worse than Biden https://t.co/lCCGAFHm9f
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) March 19, 2021
Womp womp. https://t.co/FeG0UK1jJg
— Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SmexyGhosty) March 19, 2021
Well done journohack – pick up another jug of water to carry. https://t.co/HG9iqiZdTt
— Jim Palmer (@spivNYC) March 19, 2021
Alternatively:
Delete your account https://t.co/eBPQSbAzrp
— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 19, 2021