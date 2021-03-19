It’s been a while since we last checked in with Seth Abramson, Newsweek columnist and master of the drawn-out Resistance Twitter threads that use a lot of words without actually saying anything.

So, just for funsies, let’s see what he’s been up to lately.

Here’s a great tweet from earlier this week:

I just saw a clip of Joe Biden spryly exiting Air Force One in Philadelphia, and I was suddenly reminded of the totally bonkers fact that the GOP has tried to question his health after years of calling an obese man who doctored his medical records the picture of physical stamina. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 16, 2021

Did Seth Abramson see this clip of Joe Biden from today?

Call us crazy, but for such a spry guy, Joe Biden looks decidedly … not spry. The explanation from the White House we’ve gotten for his fall is literally that the wind blew him over. Three times.

This tweet didn't even last three whole days. lol — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 19, 2021

Aged worse than Biden https://t.co/lCCGAFHm9f — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) March 19, 2021

Well done journohack – pick up another jug of water to carry. https://t.co/HG9iqiZdTt — Jim Palmer (@spivNYC) March 19, 2021

Alternatively: