Joe Biden’s really got his work cut out for him, what with cleaning up the mess Donald Trump left behind.

Good thing he’s off to a running start!

Migrant kids have been moved from cages to jail-like facilities and mobile storage containers, and the economy’s reportedly about to get stimulated like you wouldn’t believe:

More from The Hill:

President Biden is reportedly planning the first major hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years to fund the economic program set to follow the recently approved $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package.

Unidentified sources told Bloomberg that the increases will reflect the promises Biden made during his 2020 campaign.

The planned increases reportedly include: raising the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent; increasing the income tax rate on people making more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies; and setting up a higher capital gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.

We’re feeling stimulated already just thinking about it.

It’s gonna be so boosted … you wait and see!

But at least we got stimulus checks!

It makes sense if you’re a Democrat and want Americans to remain under your thumb.

