Dear God. When will Tucker Carlson’s relentless crusade against the media end?

As if it weren’t bad enough that he callously used Taylor Lorenz’s New York Times headshot in a segment about Taylor Lorenz, Carlson had the gall — the absolute gall! — to quote from a Babylon Bee piece on his Fox News show!

Media Matters deputy rapid response director Andrew Lawrence was on the case:

Yeah, can you believe that dude just cited the mfing babylon bee in a segment about humor and satire being most effective when it’s based on reality?

Trending

The nerve.

For an outfit whose job it is to understand the media, Media Matters sure sucks at understanding the media.

 

We’re gonna have to go with no. To both of those questions.

Oh well. At least they’re used to it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "humor"Andrew LawrenceBabylon Beecomedymedia mattersMedia Matters for AmericasatireThe Babylon BeeTucker Carlson