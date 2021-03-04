Breaking news from American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten:

National Teachers Union President: "My union has been trying to reopen schools since last April." pic.twitter.com/c4GyQaWCXu — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 4, 2021

Wow.

So weird that this whole time, we’ve been under the impression that they were trying to do exactly the opposite.

By “trying,” she of course means not trying at all. https://t.co/k5qte9HINU — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 4, 2021

Her definition of "open" must be different than mine… — RubyHousewife (@RubyHousewife) March 4, 2021

Evidently.

Imagine the gall it takes to say this. https://t.co/96sUd146wh — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 4, 2021

Just incredible.

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 https://t.co/3ixie0ZXng — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) March 4, 2021

I’ll take “blatant lies” for 1000… — NYC State of Mind (@NYC_stateofmind) March 4, 2021

This is political spin in the EXTREME. — Newman (@mt_newman) March 4, 2021

Weapons-grade chutzpah.

