In response to the Vox article we told you about earlier that blamed unions for schools staying closed despite the science that says it’s safe to open, AFT President Randi Weingarten used schools in New York City an example to debunk the article:

Unions are not monolithic-there are many places like NYC that have reopened w/ the appropriate safeguards. I understand this dad’s frustration, but there is a roadmap working elsewhere w/strong unions leading the work to #reopen safely. https://t.co/r93cRMWNmH via @voxdotcom — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 16, 2021

Um, on what planet is NYC considered open? There’s a crappy hybrid model for lower grades and upper grades are still remote:

New York City is NOT reopen. Most elementary schools are part-time, Middle and High Schools have been closed since November. "Appropriate safeguards" in this case have led directly to the disappearance of public schools in the city. https://t.co/8cGp00pSFs — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 16, 2021

The term for this is “gaslighting”:

This kind of gaslighting will be the death of me. If NYC schools are considered "open" right now, we are done for. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 16, 2021

We can’t let the Biden administration get away with this, too:

Right. It makes me worry that they are going to go to 1 day a week and claim they've successfully reopened the schools. — John Carney (@carney) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, schools in Florida ARE open:

Continues to be noteworthy that the AFT sees NYC as a model for how to reopen schools, despite months of drama between de Blasio and the UFT https://t.co/OVLWFHt9CY — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) February 16, 2021

And under what definition is 3-4 DAY PER MONTH of in-person instruction considered open?

Incredible gaslighting by @rweingarten. My kid went to her “open” @NYCSchools 3 days in December, 4 days in January, and 3 days in February. My husband has not taught in his 6-12 since November 18. This is the working roadmap? https://t.co/WuehPL4CnF — Mia Eisner-Grynberg (@MiaEG_PD) February 16, 2021

Imagine thinking that 5 days of school in February is a success story:

My NYC kid went to school 2 days in Jan. If all goes well she will have gone to school 5 days in Feb. This is because of the 2 case rule, which is nothing more than a union concession. Is 7 days of school over 2 months so unions are happy Randi's model of an open school district? https://t.co/PRGLF2OpP4 — Daniela Jampel #keepNYCschoolsopen (@daniela127) February 16, 2021

Parents, let her have it:

This is a lie.

NYC schools have not been "open" since April of 2020.

Going to school 7 days since Sept. is not open.

Remote schooling is not open.

Using non-union monitors to supervise children on laptops isn't open. @karol — mog1717 (@mog1717) February 16, 2021

