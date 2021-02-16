In response to the Vox article we told you about earlier that blamed unions for schools staying closed despite the science that says it’s safe to open, AFT President Randi Weingarten used schools in New York City an example to debunk the article:

Um, on what planet is NYC considered open? There’s a crappy hybrid model for lower grades and upper grades are still remote:

The term for this is “gaslighting”:

We can’t let the Biden administration get away with this, too:

Meanwhile, schools in Florida ARE open:

And under what definition is 3-4 DAY PER MONTH of in-person instruction considered open?

Imagine thinking that 5 days of school in February is a success story:

Parents, let her have it:

