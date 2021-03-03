Earlier today, Michael Moore decided to channel Keith Olbermann and advocate for withholding “our precious vaccine” from Texans:

Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

Hell of a take, huh? Even reliably Texas-trashing blue-checked libs were disgusted.

It’s not your vaccine, Mike. https://t.co/tQD7vSZ6Mz — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) March 3, 2021

That’s not even the worst thing about Moore’s tweet.

But it gets better still. And by “better,” we mean, of course, “worse.”

Because he’s throwing all his weight behind his awfulness and leaning in hard:

2. Yes, we must and will find a way to vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas. To Texans who say, hey, it’s not me – it’s the Governor! Well, then, impeach and remove him. We’re tired of this. Don’t mess with Texas? Happy to oblige. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

3. Btw – Houston is the first city in the country to record the presence of ALL the new variants of the coronavirus. The rest of us must find a way to protect ourselves from the policies and politicians of Texas. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

How about protecting ourselves from the policies of Michael Moore? Guy’s out of his mind.

4. Texas is no longer majority white. The 57% majority is Latinx and Black and Asian and Native American. So let’s do everything we can to help that majority remove the bigots and ignoramuses from office. It’s killing them, and it’s killing us. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

No vaccine unless they vote Democrat, just like every Latinx and Black and Asian and Native American! That’ll teach those Texans not to be bigots!

So people need to bring their voting history with them to be approved for the vaccine? 🤔 — Queenie 😷 (@Queen050780) March 3, 2021

Garbage like what Michael Moore is spewing poses a far more dangerous threat to the public health than Texas giving people the freedom to be responsible.

Oh cool another tweet that sucks — slicing slimjim w mandolin slicer (@NottaLootah) March 3, 2021

I have made such bad takes before. So trust me when I say I’m not trolling you right now. The best thing you can do is not double down and thank the folks who led you to stop talking. All Americans “deserve” access to health care. All of them. — Courtney Trouble (@courtneytrouble) March 3, 2021

doubling down is bad, actually — eddie edge.🌹 (@edwardnelson4tn) March 3, 2021