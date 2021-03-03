Earlier today, Michael Moore decided to channel Keith Olbermann and advocate for withholding “our precious vaccine” from Texans:

Hell of a take, huh? Even reliably Texas-trashing blue-checked libs were disgusted.

That’s not even the worst thing about Moore’s tweet.

But it gets better still. And by “better,” we mean, of course, “worse.”

Because he’s throwing all his weight behind his awfulness and leaning in hard:

How about protecting ourselves from the policies of Michael Moore? Guy’s out of his mind.

No vaccine unless they vote Democrat, just like every Latinx and Black and Asian and Native American! That’ll teach those Texans not to be bigots!

Garbage like what Michael Moore is spewing poses a far more dangerous threat to the public health than Texas giving people the freedom to be responsible.

