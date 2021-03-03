Much to Gavin Newsom and AOC’s chagrin, Gov. Greg Abbott announced yesterday that he was ending COVID19 restrictions in Texas, where neither Gavin Newsom nor AOC live.

And that makes CNN senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga very, very nervous. Not necessarily for herself, but for all the “folks in Texas” who don’t know what to do with themselves when they’re not being told by the government what to do:

She can’t comprehend it, you guys.

Last time we checked, Greg Abbott didn’t mandate that people not wear masks if they choose to wear masks.

If only fixing the anxiety were as simple as telling her friend she can still wear a mask. The anxiety runs much, much deeper than that, and it’s going to take a lot more than a mask to fix it.

