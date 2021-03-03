Much to Gavin Newsom and AOC’s chagrin, Gov. Greg Abbott announced yesterday that he was ending COVID19 restrictions in Texas, where neither Gavin Newsom nor AOC live.

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING. I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

And that makes CNN senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga very, very nervous. Not necessarily for herself, but for all the “folks in Texas” who don’t know what to do with themselves when they’re not being told by the government what to do:

The amount of anxiety I’m hearing from folks in Texas is high. One friend telling me: “I’m NOT going inside stores if masks aren’t enforced.” I can’t comprehend how Abbott approached this with such enthusiasm. It could backfire economically too.

https://t.co/CDnMObv8j6 — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 3, 2021

She can’t comprehend it, you guys.

If it’s a day ending in y, it’s time for a CNN journo to have unnamed sources telling them things they want to hear https://t.co/hrguotzJgA — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 3, 2021

She definitely only talked to “Texans” in downtown Austin https://t.co/iY8IZ4GBdr — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2021

yeahhh I don’t know what “Texans” you’ve talked to, but most of us are happy a mandate that never should have existed is going away. Paranoid Patty’s can still wear their masks if they feel so compelled. https://t.co/TdP9xagwTK — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 3, 2021

Last time we checked, Greg Abbott didn’t mandate that people not wear masks if they choose to wear masks.

Masks aren't banned, you ignorant putz. I understand that you think the ONLY way something can get done is if the government orders it, but you are clearly wrong. Now shh: adults are talking. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 3, 2021

Tell your friend to stay home or wear a mask if she must go out. It's not like storming the beach at Normandy. How is your friend so unequipped to cope with life? https://t.co/tSetCQ3nGt — Farbrook (@dutchindian) March 3, 2021

Oh FFS. It’s as if democrats are lemmings and can’t make an independent decision about their own circumstances. If you’re scared, stay home. Good lord people. https://t.co/yVVfh0BrXi — Foreign Hack (@Anewhomestar) March 3, 2021

The friend doesn’t have to go anywhere she doesn’t want to. There. Anxiety fixed. https://t.co/cb4P5twnhI — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) March 3, 2021

If only fixing the anxiety were as simple as telling her friend she can still wear a mask. The anxiety runs much, much deeper than that, and it’s going to take a lot more than a mask to fix it.

You've been preaching fear to people for a year and they have anxiety over changes you tell them will kill them? Odd. https://t.co/LG9ENOik9x — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) March 3, 2021