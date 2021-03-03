Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared some big news:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Abbott’s decision “absolutely reckless,” but he wasn’t the only non-Texas Democrat with criticism. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also among those taking issue with Gov. Abbott’s decision:

Trending

First off, just because the government isn’t mandating something doesn’t mean nobody will do it:

Then of course comes the self-awareness factor — or lack thereof:

Maybe politicians from states with tight restrictions and mandates like New York and California should first ask themselves why their areas were nonetheless among the hardest hit in spite of draconian measures.

It’s clear that many in government are nearly in a panic at the thought of people regaining freedoms Democrats spend the last year trying to take away in many areas.

