Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared some big news:

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING. I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Abbott’s decision “absolutely reckless,” but he wasn’t the only non-Texas Democrat with criticism. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also among those taking issue with Gov. Abbott’s decision:

93.2% of Texans aren’t fully vaccinated. The state just endured one disaster worsened by selfishness + denial of basic science, and now conditions are being set for another. Repealing the mask mandate now endangers so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable. https://t.co/3lntlh7zxH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2021

This endangers the entire country and beyond. We are in a pandemic. We know that COVID spread isn’t neatly contained by state borders, and explosions in COVID cases can increase the likelihood of new COVID variants to develop or spread to new places. It’s dangerous. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2021

First off, just because the government isn’t mandating something doesn’t mean nobody will do it:

Socialists have a hard time comprehending that people can do things without state force. https://t.co/tzv3VMDN7E — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 3, 2021

You do realize that people can still wear a mask, right? https://t.co/pCP4cfQSP1 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 3, 2021

Then of course comes the self-awareness factor — or lack thereof:

You live in New York! You're the last person to criticize another state. https://t.co/mKslGVVhRV — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) March 3, 2021

Honey, your state is governed by a sexual predator who literally killed thousands of people in nursing homes and tried to cover it up. So you can sit this one out. https://t.co/loqBSl2w4D — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) March 3, 2021

REMINDER: This woman lives in New York. https://t.co/fjDMRuCAFz — RBe (@RBPundit) March 3, 2021

Maybe politicians from states with tight restrictions and mandates like New York and California should first ask themselves why their areas were nonetheless among the hardest hit in spite of draconian measures.

Well we choose Freedom- you go hide under the bed! https://t.co/X11GlG0L8E — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) March 3, 2021

And yet your state is emptying out into more Texas-like areas. By your logic, they'd rather risk death than stay. https://t.co/fiBhjOuyLO — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) March 3, 2021

I wonder how well this will age? BTW dudn't New York have the worst results in the world? https://t.co/CVFDEmrd8P — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) March 3, 2021

Doesn't she represent a district in New York? Why is she speaking for Texas? And, adults in Texas now have the liberty to act for themselves. They can choose to wear a mask, even more than one of they feel like it. https://t.co/wKBV9A9Fzl — HumblyMyBrain (@HumblyB) March 3, 2021

It’s clear that many in government are nearly in a panic at the thought of people regaining freedoms Democrats spend the last year trying to take away in many areas.