In case you haven’t heard, Texas is open for business and the mask mandate is no more. Here’s Gov. Greg Abbott making the announcement Tuesday:

Who should butt into the conversation but California Gov. Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom, calling Abbott’s move “absolutely reckless.”

Trending

A lot of people are asking Newsom to ban travel from Texas to California, but he’s going to have to build a wall to keep people in.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiacoronavirusGavin Newsomgreg abbottmask mandaterecklessTexas