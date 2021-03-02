In case you haven’t heard, Texas is open for business and the mask mandate is no more. Here’s Gov. Greg Abbott making the announcement Tuesday:
BREAKING: Greg Abbott has ended state wide mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/OhxqwxtOr5
— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 2, 2021
FINALLY. YES. https://t.co/OnBe2qDUmy
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2021
https://t.co/eArxvqzlxp pic.twitter.com/gmT0ou2Xu3
— Patrick X Coyle (@PatrickXCoyle) March 2, 2021
I could tear up right now. Thank God. pic.twitter.com/0TpexLKfMi
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 2, 2021
btw, I will never thank a government official for returning to me rights that were not theirs for the taking. Neither should you.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2021
Who should butt into the conversation but California Gov. Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom, calling Abbott’s move “absolutely reckless.”
Absolutely reckless. https://t.co/3O5GsbSLpM
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 2, 2021
Oh fuck off. https://t.co/nqqs4Oqfxc
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2021
Says the dude who makes rules for his state but doesn’t follow them.
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 2, 2021
You spent 15K in bar bill alone at a one of the most expensive restaurants in the country during lockdown, you tool.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 2, 2021
Let’s talk about this over dinner at The French Laundry
— tdMD (@tvdMD) March 2, 2021
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 2, 2021
Because it should only be you and your buddies allowed those privileges?
— Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) March 2, 2021
The only thing that’s reckless is that it took him so long to do it
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 2, 2021
You have the worst COVID record in the nation next to Killer Cuomo. Take several million seats, please. #RecallGavinNewsom
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 2, 2021
— PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 2, 2021
Aren’t people leaving Cali in droves for TX? 🧐
— Jon (@JonsEcon) March 2, 2021
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 2, 2021
Sit down.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 2, 2021
I think your own plate is big enough to worry about buddy.
— Scott (@shunts1224) March 2, 2021
The recall is coming my man.
— Scot (@theurparanoid) March 2, 2021
He didn’t have 2 million people go out of their way to sign a paper that assures he gets fired.
— ChipTater (@ChipTater) March 2, 2021
I don't RECALL anyone asking you
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 2, 2021
Finally some courage. It’s time to lift it in CA. Enough.
— sjsutton (@sjsutton) March 2, 2021
I'm here for the ratio and the recall.
— Bryan Gosling (@Bgosling887) March 2, 2021
Freedom is a wonderful thing!
— chaser (@chaser84) March 2, 2021
absolutely reckList
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/FkEUDerOQF
— Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 2, 2021
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— George (@GBPGH) March 2, 2021
How anyone could see the governor of Cali tweet this and then choose to move there is beyond me
— circleback (@dontsize) March 2, 2021
— Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) March 2, 2021
Implodes the 13th largest economy, tells others they are reckless.
— Brian Dean (@B_Dean17) March 2, 2021
Please have a seat Gavin. pic.twitter.com/39qa7Vj9db
— Shannon ♥️ (@sspring211) March 2, 2021
Really dude? 😂😂😂
— Nick Velazquez🇵🇷 (@CoachV_OHS) March 2, 2021
— David 🟢 (@DavidShares) March 2, 2021
Personally I would focus on getting schools reopened and undoing the massive amounts of damage that have been caused by months of crushing restrictions. That’s the priority for California – what Texas do is their business.
— Victoria Fox (@drvictoriafox) March 2, 2021
For those who want to ban Texans from traveling to Cali. No one in Texas wants to go to Cali anyway.
— VolumeKC™️ (@volumeKC) March 2, 2021
A lot of people are asking Newsom to ban travel from Texas to California, but he’s going to have to build a wall to keep people in.
