In case you haven’t heard, Texas is open for business and the mask mandate is no more. Here’s Gov. Greg Abbott making the announcement Tuesday:

BREAKING: Greg Abbott has ended state wide mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/OhxqwxtOr5 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 2, 2021

I could tear up right now. Thank God. pic.twitter.com/0TpexLKfMi — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 2, 2021

btw, I will never thank a government official for returning to me rights that were not theirs for the taking. Neither should you. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2021

Who should butt into the conversation but California Gov. Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom, calling Abbott’s move “absolutely reckless.”

Says the dude who makes rules for his state but doesn’t follow them. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 2, 2021

You spent 15K in bar bill alone at a one of the most expensive restaurants in the country during lockdown, you tool. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 2, 2021

Let’s talk about this over dinner at The French Laundry — tdMD (@tvdMD) March 2, 2021

Because it should only be you and your buddies allowed those privileges? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) March 2, 2021

The only thing that’s reckless is that it took him so long to do it — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 2, 2021

You have the worst COVID record in the nation next to Killer Cuomo. Take several million seats, please. #RecallGavinNewsom — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 2, 2021

Aren’t people leaving Cali in droves for TX? 🧐 — Jon (@JonsEcon) March 2, 2021

Sit down. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 2, 2021

I think your own plate is big enough to worry about buddy. — Scott (@shunts1224) March 2, 2021

The recall is coming my man. — Scot (@theurparanoid) March 2, 2021

He didn’t have 2 million people go out of their way to sign a paper that assures he gets fired. — ChipTater (@ChipTater) March 2, 2021

I don't RECALL anyone asking you — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 2, 2021

Finally some courage. It’s time to lift it in CA. Enough. — sjsutton (@sjsutton) March 2, 2021

I'm here for the ratio and the recall. — Bryan Gosling (@Bgosling887) March 2, 2021

Freedom is a wonderful thing! — chaser (@chaser84) March 2, 2021

absolutely reckList ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/FkEUDerOQF — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 2, 2021

How anyone could see the governor of Cali tweet this and then choose to move there is beyond me — circleback (@dontsize) March 2, 2021

Implodes the 13th largest economy, tells others they are reckless. — Brian Dean (@B_Dean17) March 2, 2021

Please have a seat Gavin. pic.twitter.com/39qa7Vj9db — Shannon ♥️ (@sspring211) March 2, 2021

Really dude? 😂😂😂 — Nick Velazquez🇵🇷 (@CoachV_OHS) March 2, 2021

Personally I would focus on getting schools reopened and undoing the massive amounts of damage that have been caused by months of crushing restrictions. That’s the priority for California – what Texas do is their business. — Victoria Fox (@drvictoriafox) March 2, 2021

For those who want to ban Texans from traveling to Cali. No one in Texas wants to go to Cali anyway. — VolumeKC™️ (@volumeKC) March 2, 2021

A lot of people are asking Newsom to ban travel from Texas to California, but he’s going to have to build a wall to keep people in.

