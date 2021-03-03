After decades of bringing joy to and instilling a love of reading in children, the late Dr. Seuss is now highly problematic.

What’s even more problematic — genuinely problematic — is the willingness of many media liberals to defend the attempts to cancel Dr. Seuss, if not outright participate in them.

Ben Shapiro explains:

And don’t forget about author and New York Magazine columnist Mark Harris, who thinks the “blowhard right” and “Fox News” are making way too big a deal out of Dr. Seuss getting canceled, especially since only six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published.

