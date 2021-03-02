As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that protects author Theodor Geisel’s legacy, decided to celebrate the beloved author’s birthday by announcing that six of his books would no longer be published. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement.

Now we’re hearing that Universal Orlando is “evaluating” the “Seuss Landing” area of its theme park.

The problem? A play area in that part of the park is themed after “If I Ran the Zoo,” which is among the six books that have been axed.

Spectrum News reports:

Seuss Landing also features a gift shop called Mulberry Street Store, which gets its name from “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” another book that will be discontinued. There’s also a Mulberry Street sign along the walkway. Spectrum News reached out to Universal Orlando to see whether Tuesday’s announcement would have any impact on the area. Universal said it’s evaluating the in-park experiences in that area but visitors will still be able to enjoy Seuss Landing. “Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

They’ve already been asked to remove the books from their shelves? If they’re serious about this, just tear up that part of the park — and the rest of the park, too. Doesn’t Universal Orlando also boast “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” the creation of notorious “transphobe” J.K. Rowling?

The shark has been jumped — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) March 2, 2021

Unreal. — SPACE LASER SYSTEMS OPERATOR (@esjay100) March 2, 2021

We have 15 days to slow the spread of Dr. Seuss. — Mark Harrison (@meh130) March 2, 2021

I get why a select few things Suess drew are offensive, but you should be able to acknowledge that without it being used as the tip of the spear to kill his entire legacy –> "Universal Orlando "Evaluating" Experiences in Dr. Seuss-Themed Area" https://t.co/ZnLflHTvTL — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 2, 2021

You're still holding on to a past time when people could make simple distinctions. — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) March 2, 2021

They have to say this. They were blindsided by the decision and have a play area dedicated to "If I Ran the Zoo" and a shop dedicated to "Mulberry Street" and no budget to redo either of them on short notice. — Florida Man in Missouri (@FloridaManInMO) March 2, 2021

It's immensely more fun for talentless, humorless, Puritanical radicals, whether "woke" Maoists or Taliban, to destroy anything that reminds them of their own inadequacy. — Sojournaliste (@sojournaliste) March 2, 2021

They aren't really going there. They can't. — Paula K🇺🇸 MhD, meme master (@shadowop) March 2, 2021

Related: