As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that protects author Theodor Geisel’s legacy, decided to celebrate the beloved author’s birthday by announcing that six of his books would no longer be published. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement.

Now we’re hearing that Universal Orlando is “evaluating” the “Seuss Landing” area of its theme park.

The problem? A play area in that part of the park is themed after “If I Ran the Zoo,” which is among the six books that have been axed.

Spectrum News reports:

Seuss Landing also features a gift shop called Mulberry Street Store, which gets its name from “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” another book that will be discontinued. There’s also a Mulberry Street sign along the walkway.

Spectrum News reached out to Universal Orlando to see whether Tuesday’s announcement would have any impact on the area.

Universal said it’s evaluating the in-park experiences in that area but visitors will still be able to enjoy Seuss Landing.

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

They’ve already been asked to remove the books from their shelves? If they’re serious about this, just tear up that part of the park — and the rest of the park, too. Doesn’t Universal Orlando also boast “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” the creation of notorious “transphobe” J.K. Rowling?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. SeussSeuss LandingUniversal Orlando