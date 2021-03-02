Let the record show that Vox’s Aaron Rupar thinks people are making way too big a deal out of stories that Dr. Seuss is getting posthumously canceled for being problematic:

The purported "cancelation" of Dr. Seuss has been mentioned at least 32 times on Fox News & Fox Business already this morn. It was mentioned 22 times on Newsmax's morning show. For context, "Covid" was mentioned 11 times on Fox & Friends, and 12 times on Newsmax's morning show. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2021

Let the record also show that Aaron Rupar doesn’t know what “purported” means. Because while he’s busy sneering at Fox News and Newsmax, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is busy … canceling Dr. Seuss.

Six of Dr. Seuss’ books are about to become hot black-market items:

BRB buying all the Dr. Seuss volumes for the kids before the woke book burners can get to them all — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021

This is actual insanity. Look at this. This is the Amazon page for "If I Ran The Zoo" right now. No volumes available. pic.twitter.com/5lNMqqqXNM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021

This is not a drill:

Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy said. https://t.co/FB2boW7ao0 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2021

More from the AP:

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said. … “Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” it said.

How nice to see Dr. Seuss Enterprises collaborating with educators to try to prevent future generations of children from enjoying the books that have brought joy and a love of reading to so many.

We've now got foundations book burning the authors to whom they are dedicated. Well done, everyone. https://t.co/g4X7ZP9yOV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021

As an aside, why is it always upper middle-class white liberal women who get to decide what’s best for poor people and minorities? https://t.co/LogwudEfvl — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 2, 2021

Because everything is terrible.

The best anti-racism allegory for children ever written. pic.twitter.com/ooVJnMFOap — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 2, 2021

Only a matter of time until that one gets canceled, too.

losing our minds https://t.co/8itu0bLIJ9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 2, 2021

Gone. Just gone:

I hate it here pic.twitter.com/043auas3On — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 2, 2021

We all do.

We deserve covid and worse. https://t.co/viFypTGIlx — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) March 2, 2021

***

Related:

School district drops Dr. Seuss from annual celebration over author’s ‘orientalism, anti-Blackness and White supremacy’

Horton Hears a Fascist: Biden BLASTED (by Right AND Left) for removing mentions of Dr. Seuss from ‘Read Across America Day’