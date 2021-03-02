On its face, the current woke crusade to purge children’s bookshelves of Dr. Seuss books seems like a bad thing.

But leave it to Ben Shapiro to find the silver lining:

The good news: in short order, we'll no longer need to worry about our failing educational system because books are racist and math is racist and everything is racist. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021

Hey, he’s right!

Advanced classes are also racist. — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) March 2, 2021

Dont forget the scientific method — Justin Lad (@jlad90) March 2, 2021

Like he said: everything is racist.

So we might as well make the most of it.

I wish math was racist when I was in school I suck at algebra — Hunter Edwards (@HunterLukeE) March 2, 2021

What an amazingly dumb time to be alive.

My favorite part of this entire cultural implosion is the morons now proclaiming that their political enemies are fascists, and also meanwhile, why are you so concerned about digital book burnings and erasure of math in the name of equity? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021