Ben Shapiro already shared “the good news” about the current crusade to cancel the Highly Problematic Dr. Seuss.

The good news: in short order, we'll no longer need to worry about our failing educational system because books are racist and math is racist and everything is racist. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021

But just in case that news isn’t good enough for you, this from New York Magazine columnist and author Mark Harris should completely put you at ease:

I read a lot about Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss) and his politics when I was working on Five Came Back, and there's not a doubt in my mind that he would have thought all the people at Fox News suddenly taking him up as a cause are the world's biggest assholes. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 2, 2021

Geisel was a fascinating and remarkably non-defensive man who deplored racism and was also capable of recognizing where he himself had erred. So the blowhard right should stop panicking. There are still 39 Seuss books left. The Trump Library will be fine. https://t.co/xWbBrsVxu2 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 2, 2021

Got that, blowhard right? Turn off Fox News, you rubes, and take a chill pill. Dr. Seuss Enterprises is only gonna stop publishing six of his books, not all of them. The Trump Library will be fine!

Why should we worry about book burnings? I mean, there are other books still. https://t.co/sGUlKfBwAu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021

"Here's why the dead guy would agree with ME" https://t.co/b5Y56bdK7U — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 2, 2021

It takes a great deal of disingenuity and hostility to turn the censorship of Dr. Seuss into an opportunity to attack Fox News. — John Carpenter (@JohnCarpenter64) March 2, 2021

And talent! Don’t forget talent.

Some tweets are well thought out.

Some tweets are this. https://t.co/ZxnNJS8YWt — Douglas (@DouglasShrugged) March 2, 2021

“Stop saying ‘banning books’ like we’re banning all books; fact check: false. There are plenty of books we aren’t banning. Yet.” This is the worst argument for banning books I’ve seen. — Noah Diekemper (@NoahDiekemper) March 2, 2021

Always fun to see a writer defend modern-day book burning.

You could just condemn the book burners on your side. Right wingers have nothing to do with this. — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) March 2, 2021

You mean 30 Seuss books. I'm sorry now it's 26. My bad down to 18. Oops now look it's 9. Well we're down to one. Nope it's gone too.#slipperyslope#CancelCancelCulture #CCC — Rook Rowland 🇺🇸 💎 (@RookRowland) March 2, 2021

We get it, you hate Fox News. We do too. But attacking fox over this? You have a problem. https://t.co/xoqHf6TVZg — AKMessiah (@2Akmessiah) March 2, 2021

Fascinating to me that ppl can't stand against the book burners without making it about Fox or conservatives. And even if Geisel was a racist, it doesn't change anything. Roald Dahl was an anti-Semite and I still wouldn't want people to stop publishing his books. https://t.co/PZHoNSS3p9 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 2, 2021

It's a subset of the totalitarian Left's aversion to absolute principles. There are no inalienable rights. Only people with the correct politics have privileges like free speech. If you stand up for someone's freedom of speech, you must be endorsing everything they ever said. https://t.co/qskNO1VaNi — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 2, 2021

TFW you attempt a dunk on conservatives for being principled but only expose how frighteningly totalitarian your peeps are. https://t.co/zb5CudPiYo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 2, 2021

Second-biggest assholes. The first biggest would probably be the people cheering on his books being digitally burned. https://t.co/OeUbyl359X — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021