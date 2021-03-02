Ben Shapiro already shared “the good news” about the current crusade to cancel the Highly Problematic Dr. Seuss.

But just in case that news isn’t good enough for you, this from New York Magazine columnist and author Mark Harris should completely put you at ease:

Got that, blowhard right? Turn off Fox News, you rubes, and take a chill pill. Dr. Seuss Enterprises is only gonna stop publishing six of his books, not all of them. The Trump Library will be fine!

Trending

And talent! Don’t forget talent.

Always fun to see a writer defend modern-day book burning.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpDr. Seussfox newsMark HarrisracismRightTrump Library