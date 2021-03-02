Deadline correspondent Ted Johnson couldn’t help but be struck by the differences in news networks’ coverage today:

Difference in news network coverage right now. pic.twitter.com/KCUwXVCmJy — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) March 2, 2021

And CNN’s Jim Acosta couldn’t help but be thoroughly disgusted:

This is deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/9HFeb92tbS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 2, 2021

But enough about you and CNN, Jimbo.

I'm not sure you guys have much moral ground on the coverage front right about now. https://t.co/QvJ8NQGPr1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

Seriously. A little self-awareness can go a very long way.

Clean up your own glass house before you start lobbing stones, Jim.

Herp is derply irresponsible. https://t.co/cGX4MwxuAv — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) March 2, 2021

And for the record:

The insistence of CNN personalities that every press outlet should cover the same stories the same way at the same time is really unsettling. https://t.co/ibEWR2PQKR — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 2, 2021

Yep.

***

Update:

It's been a whole year, and CNN's Jim Acosta still hasn't apologized for his own piece of 'deeply irresponsible' reporting https://t.co/5IkvDMN4oc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 2, 2021

***

