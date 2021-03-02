Deadline correspondent Ted Johnson couldn’t help but be struck by the differences in news networks’ coverage today:
Difference in news network coverage right now. pic.twitter.com/KCUwXVCmJy
— Ted Johnson (@tedstew) March 2, 2021
And CNN’s Jim Acosta couldn’t help but be thoroughly disgusted:
This is deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/9HFeb92tbS
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 2, 2021
But enough about you and CNN, Jimbo.
Dear Diary, https://t.co/OTkZAuiHuV
— Dr. Jim Acosta’s Diary (@AcostasNot) March 2, 2021
I'm not sure you guys have much moral ground on the coverage front right about now. https://t.co/QvJ8NQGPr1
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021
Seriously. A little self-awareness can go a very long way.
https://t.co/b2KooUF9LZ pic.twitter.com/Y9VbSI42a4
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 2, 2021
https://t.co/8T8usW3Uah pic.twitter.com/0XqhvtGqpJ
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 2, 2021
https://t.co/cGGDvXdA3Y pic.twitter.com/D4pDdJ6L0f
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 2, 2021
Clean up your own glass house before you start lobbing stones, Jim.
White Nationalist hosting channel says what? https://t.co/1w7HfYBSF0 pic.twitter.com/IvWMlaPUNl
— Gregg (@TheRealGreggD) March 2, 2021
Go away Jimmy. https://t.co/d3Z8g7zdVS pic.twitter.com/H3QXsjG1O9
— Ballz2.0 (@Ballz4u) March 2, 2021
Herp is derply irresponsible. https://t.co/cGX4MwxuAv
— Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) March 2, 2021
And for the record:
The insistence of CNN personalities that every press outlet should cover the same stories the same way at the same time is really unsettling. https://t.co/ibEWR2PQKR
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 2, 2021
Yep.
It's been a whole year, and CNN's Jim Acosta still hasn't apologized for his own piece of 'deeply irresponsible' reporting https://t.co/5IkvDMN4oc
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 2, 2021
