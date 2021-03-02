You may have noticed that Amazon recently updated the look of their app logo.

What you may not have noticed is what their new app icon looked like. Or, rather, who it looked like.

Good thing other people noticed:

You know what this means, right? Amazon is literally Hitler. They sell “Mein Kampf,” for crying out loud!

You mean you don’t see it?

More from the New York Post:

The e-commerce giant introduced the new icon in January to replace the symbol of a shopping cart with one featuring a brown box with a jagged piece of blue tape above the company’s iconic smile-shaped arrow.

But sharp-eyed users noticed the tape disturbingly recalled the Führer’s toothbrush mustache.

“It’s not just a ripped scotch tape, it’s a ripped scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth. Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me,” one person said on Twitter.

The worst part is that Amazon’s fix doesn’t really fix the problem:

Blowing in the wind? So now, they’ve managed to make Hitler look majestic on top of just being Hitler.

For shame. There’s just so much shame to be had here.

Holy crap. Hitler had a penis. Hitler had a penis.

Imagine having both a penis and a blue mustache.

Amazing.

Keeps everyone busy!

Nope, sorry. Wokeness never sleeps.

It ends when we all die.

