You may have noticed that Amazon recently updated the look of their app logo.

What you may not have noticed is what their new app icon looked like. Or, rather, who it looked like.

Good thing other people noticed:

Amazon tweaks app icon after comparisons made to Hitler https://t.co/szikAeetSz pic.twitter.com/VHErps3ruK — New York Post (@nypost) March 2, 2021

You know what this means, right? Amazon is literally Hitler. They sell “Mein Kampf,” for crying out loud!

How the hell does someone look at that icon and think of H*tler? — Klima 🇵🇱 (@Klimacfc) March 2, 2021

You mean you don’t see it?

More from the New York Post:

The e-commerce giant introduced the new icon in January to replace the symbol of a shopping cart with one featuring a brown box with a jagged piece of blue tape above the company’s iconic smile-shaped arrow. But sharp-eyed users noticed the tape disturbingly recalled the Führer’s toothbrush mustache. “It’s not just a ripped scotch tape, it’s a ripped scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth. Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me,” one person said on Twitter.

The worst part is that Amazon’s fix doesn’t really fix the problem:

Now Hitler's mustache is blowing in the wind. https://t.co/IrOYfwLFPk — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 2, 2021

Blowing in the wind? So now, they’ve managed to make Hitler look majestic on top of just being Hitler.

For shame. There’s just so much shame to be had here.

But no complaints about the the phallic smile? LOL. — 😷 Bibliobibuli. Hygge is my ikigai. 😷 (@fowerli) March 2, 2021

they don't care that their arrow looks like a d*ck? https://t.co/zmQmOVGfTR — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 2, 2021

You know who else had a penis…? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 2, 2021

Holy crap. Hitler had a penis. Hitler had a penis.

Imagine having both a penis and a blue mustache.

TIL: Hitler had a blue mustache… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) March 2, 2021

Amazing.

When all you have is a hammer…everything is literally Hitler. https://t.co/ROKLx0qIGv — Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 2, 2021

Keeps everyone busy!

Alternatively, we could all stop allowing ourselves to be governed by hysterics. https://t.co/TkFIq64rhl — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 2, 2021

Nope, sorry. Wokeness never sleeps.

This is beyond tiring pic.twitter.com/7lnLP2IjyU — Bucco Fanatic (@VintageBuccos) March 2, 2021

It ends when we all die.