Where would we be without Amazon to protect us from hate speech?

Well, for starters, we’d probably be somewhat less inclined to tell them to get bent.

But here we are:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

The new policy, which was first reported by Just the News, marks a shift in Amazon’s approach. The company’s content guidelines previously contained no mention of hate speech. In an apparent contradiction, Amazon’s “Seller Central” page on “offensive and controversial materials” currently exempts books from bans on other products that “promote hatred.” 

The policy could seemingly be invoked to bar sales of a wide variety of books previously deemed permissible on the platform. Amazon sells between 50 and 80 percent of all physical books in the United States.

Amazon removed Ryan T. Anderson’s When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment sometime before Monday, Feb. 22. Amazon’s removal of the book means that, in addition to not providing the ebook or audiobook, other booksellers on the platform are also banned from selling it.

Amazon says it moderates book content using “a combination of machine learning, automation, and dedicated teams of human reviewers. We’ll remove content that does not adhere to these guidelines and promptly investigate any book when notified of potential noncompliance. If we remove a title, we let the author, publisher, or selling partner know and they can appeal our decision.”

And, as we know, appeals to such decisions are notoriously simple and straightforward.

Yep. Utopia!

So this is what societal progress looks like.

Well, Amazon seems to legitimately believe that Ryan T. Anderson is worse than Hitler.

No, seriously:

Adolf Hitler — yes, Adolf Hitler — even has his own author page.

Hey, there’s J.K. Rowling, right under Adolf Hitler! We’re honestly kind of shocked she hasn’t been banned for hate speech yet, what with her outrageously hateful unscientific nonsense about biological men not being women.

Exactly.

Ban-ception!

