Candace Owens may not be your cup of tea, but it’s possible to disagree with her without stooping to the nasty level that racist “pastor” Bishop Talbert Swan is willing to stoop:

Here’s a screenshot in case he deletes (but we won’t hold our breath):

Candace Owens is married to a white British man. And we’re apparently supposed to liken that to embracing the KKK.

Vile.

Well, at least it’s on-brand for Talbert Swan. Disgusting, nasty tweets are what he does.

Talbert Swan is most certainly not a godly man.

