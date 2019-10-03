As Twitchy told you, people were captivated and inspired by Botham Jean’s brother Brandt forgiving and embracing Jean’s killer Amber Guyger. Here’s the powerful and amazing moment again:

BOTHAM JEAN'S BROTHER FORGIVES AMBER GUYGER: "I'm not going to say I hope you rot and die just like my brother did. I personally want the best for you. I wasn't going to say this in front of my family or anyone but I don't even want you to go to jail…" https://t.co/xIExvp4qsl pic.twitter.com/OfjTaeioOp — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 2, 2019

Only someone with a heart of stone would try to ruin such a moment of profound grace. Which explains why alleged pastor Talbert Swan would come up with something like this:

Post Traumatic SLAVERY Syndrome pic.twitter.com/NTXs0PT8Db — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 3, 2019

Sorry, what?

There’s a diagnosis here for you somewhere. — 👌🏼JustJudi🌞 (@Judi_GolfGirl) October 3, 2019

There certainly is.

I gotta break with you here, Bishop. How many people heard about the love of Christ from his actions? Isn’t that more important than anything? — Anita 🍑 (@achrisvet) October 3, 2019

a self-proclaimed man of God failing to recognize grace when it looks him in the face suggests he’s not really in the business of being a man of God — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 3, 2019

"Bishop?" Way to preach love. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) October 3, 2019

It’s good enough for the likes of Jezebel, which crapped out a similar take:

Vile.

And there it is: the exact wrong take. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) October 3, 2019

Jezebel and the “Bishop” here are known for having the exact wrong takes on a lot of things. They both need to take several lessons from Botham Jean’s brother.

Wow…this comment is from a heart of stone. Praying for your soul . — Eternity Planner (@IIIDeaton) October 3, 2019

Update:

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers, everybody:

I’m showing up in court next week asking judges to hug my clients. I’ll report back. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 3, 2019

Not everyone is capable of forgiveness like Brandt Jean’s. In fact, most people aren’t. But to dismiss Jean’s decision to show grace to Amber Guyger because you don’t agree with it suggests your moral compass is pretty broken.